“Commisso call him Rocky for the blows he always gets from the press”

This is what the Italian newspaper that is sold in the US “America Oggi” wrote about the owner of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso after the latest events against the Gazzetta dello Sport and the defamation received:

“Recently on a Florentine sports website, after Rocco came out to denounce La Gazzetta dello Sport for aggravated defamation, I wrote that Rocco is like Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky: brave and strong boxer. He takes punches, suffers the opponent, then rises again and wins the boxing match. Rocco Commisso, President of my favorite team for 65 years, is not only a courageous and strong man but he is certainly a straightforward and sincere person, otherwise he would not fight the status quo that prevails in Italy. I concluded by adding that Rocco, with those he had to deal with in Italy, had personality conflicts. They are, for the most part, servants of the system and lovers of boring bureaucracy.

As the Italian-American entrepreneur is proudly Calabrese, he cannot be defined as either a Guelph or a Ghibelline. Rocco, who emigrated from Gioiosa Ionica Marina, on the Ionian side of the beautiful Province of Reggio Calabria, is a self-made man, who has become the pride of the Italian-American community in general and Calabrese in particular in the space of twenty years. And thanks to his creature. Mediacom, which has a turnover of 9.3 billion dollars a year, is one of the richest business-men in America.

All the fruit of foresight, perseverance and courage. The fruit of an American dream that has distant roots from many people of Southern Italy, who came to the States since the First World War. Illiterate people, let’s face it, but not without dignity if they are looking for a job to live their family in a dignified way in a nation (God Bless America, the hymn dedicated to her is sung), which she offered, to those has been looking for them, great “Business” opportunities.

And who does not appreciate it, thinks of mocking it, or worse: they use preconceptions that they know of Don Corleone, a typical character of the 70s film by Francis Coppola. Those who came to the United States of America and even Canada, came with the disadvantage of not knowing the English language, creating tremendous obstacles for their difficult integration. Insurmountable difficulties in communicating in the Italian language in the face of a purely regional vernacular knowledge. With sacrifices (can it be said?) Every emigrant has dreamed of the house, the American House or the “Casetta in Canada”.

We tried, but not always from the beginning of the 20th century, to send their children to school and those who were not suitable had to improvise as a laborer, a pizza maker, an assistant in humble jobs. There is something that has escaped the journalist Andrea De Caro, that “De Caro” has only the surname towards Rocco Commisso. Because of his article that appeared in the Gazzetta dated May 15, 2021, he was denounced together with his Publisher Mr. Cairo, current President of Torino Calcio, for “aggravated defamation in the press.” Rocco Commisso did not achieve success thanks to the others, but thanks exclusively to him by chasing his “American Dream”.

He was 12 when he emigrated from Calabria with his family. He managed to reconcile school with work (and well). Then the qualitative leap. He attended Columbia University with the help of scholarships, thanks to the “American soccer” for which he played for several years and subsequently emerge in the difficult world of digital business. Rocco, unlike Andrea De Caro, never presented himself as Dr. Rocco Commisso, who actually graduated from Columbia University in New York. I would like to point out to dear De Caro that the mafia do not go to school or college to do their job. They don’t have the intellectual means but they have, as they say in New York State, “Street Smarts”, which means – difference between black and white. By virtue of his social status and unlike the graduates in Italy he never presented himself as Dr. Rocco Commisso, but as Rocco (call me Rocco he said at the same time he bought Fiorentina).

He has never put on airs even though he is ultra rich and graduated. I don’t know if De Caro speaks English well, just as Rocco doesn’t speak the Italian language well. Is there a need to rage against a self-made man, that the only wrong he has done to himself is to have bought a prestigious football club like Fiorentina? Why did he wrong himself? Because the Italian-American mentality is not the same as the Florentine or Italian one. In Italy, and it is a fact, we do not go ahead out of meritocracy. In Italy there is a status quo reinforced by a bureaucracy that the American mentality does not tolerate. Point.

In the majority of cases in Italy, one lives servants of the ancient system of corruption, intrigues, cheating, compromises, allergic to not paying taxes, scandals and all “to fuck” the Italian government. Rocco, unlike his other American-born Football Presidents colleagues, came not only to buy Fiorentina but to “offer” a Viola-style sports center which is one of the best in Europe. He wanted to “pay” out of his pocket for a new modern and functional stadium that the Franchi is not. And open up heaven! All the bureaucrats against him! I find it hard to think that anyone like Dr. Rocco Commisso who wants to amaze for investments is punched in the face by the local and national press (Read Gazzetta dello Sport). But like Sylvester Stallone’s handsome Rocky he suffers but then in the long run wins the boxing titles, knocking out his opponents “

