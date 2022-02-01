Commisso: “I am embittered, I have to reflect. I’ll tell you everything about Vlahovic “

The words of Fiorentina’s number one

Rocco Commisso breaks the silence and does so by speaking directly to the microphones of the official Fiorentina website. These are his statements:

“I am very bitter and disappointed and for this I have to stop and reflect. I thought I had demonstrated with my behaviors and with our actions (my family and Joe Barone) what my principles and my values ​​are. I arrived in Florence and I didn’t buy a villa, a house by the sea and a boat. I put all my energy and financial resources in favor of Fiorentina and even when Florence needed help, I didn’t hold back by helping hospitals for example. The wickedness and the offenses that have occurred in these days are not right and cannot accept them. I will think about the choices I will have to make in the future. At the end of November the doctors in America advised me not to leave for Florence to be treated, but I came anyway to give my contribution and try to make Dusan and his prosecutors think. Instead I got sick and angry more. With Vlahovic the last time we met, he didn’t even say hello … At the moment I still have to take care of myself and I don’t know when I’ll be back in Florence in order to be close to the team and our fans. “

On the Vlahovic operation: “It was a very complicated matter for me and those who work for Fiorentina. Because one day Dusan gets ruffled with the fans .. I came back at the end of November to try to close this contract. His prosecutors were dishonest and liars … We finished the first three hours and I thought it was a positive meeting from which I then expected answers from Vlahovic. The next day we made an appointment to close it and instead of approaching what had been negotiated in the previous months they gave us a nice surprise by telling us that Dusan wanted 8 million net a year. As well as the prosecutors who increased their requests: they wanted exclusivity on the sale “

Background on these meetings: “Our men have been several times to negotiate in England with various clubs, but every time an offer came the prosecutors and the boy refused it. They had the intention of going to maturity and ruining Fiorentina as it is happening. often now. They wanted to get rich on our belle “

Good operation? “More than good, very good! First of all, Fiorentina has 75 million in revenues after Covid. Considering that the price tag was so expensive, we got 100% of our revenues. It is as if Juventus were selling a player for 400 million … It is the biggest transfer made in Italy in January. In addition to this, the sale of him gave us the opportunity to look to the future and no longer to the past. Our revenues, unfortunately, are incomparable to those of clubs like Juventus … The owner (me, ed) cannot put in 40-50 million every year as has been done in the last two and a half years. Let’s do the math: at the end of December we spent 314 million in Fiorentina and 104 of these are in Viola Park. This means that of the 280 million: 170 million were spent to buy Fiorentina and 110 to put the accounts back in order. The Dusan operation is also meeting an economic fact. The great and only promise that Rocco made is that he will never lead Fiorentina to bankruptcy. “

Case with Gazzetta: I don’t know the law in Italy well, if we take some money from the case, the proceeds will go to the hospitals in Florence. We don’t do it for money, but for dignity and to have more respect for Italian-Americans. Especially for those who want to invest and do good in Italy.

Fiorentina’s priorities are the fans: “I am aware that the choice may not please everyone, but as I said they were painful and made for the good of Fiorentina. I saw a survey and 75% were with us. Here all of us and we want to do things that allow the club to grow. So I try to understand the bitterness of the cheering and I thank those who showed closeness. But I do not condone and it touched me deeply to see offenses and insults and they really make me think. I ask everyone for unity. All the choices are shared between us and the Italian coach who is doing an excellent job. It’s time to stay compact and row everyone in the same direction. The coach and the team have shown they can overcome any obstacle and that’s what we want to do. Fiorentina are a team and not a single player: I expect to see this from individual matches “

Insults (banner, ed): “I find it incredible that no city association has publicly taken a stand against such an offensive image that appeared on a monument such as a Ponte Vecchio. No one who intervened and no one looking for the culprits. Maybe it is an individual or a group, but the offense is enormous. The clowns are others. There were times when the “I’m with Rocco” banners were seen everywhere, perhaps because someone wanted to use my money and look good to the fans. But not hearing positions from any of them was a big disappointment. Now I am aware that there are some who like my money, but not my presence. On this I will have to analyze and make clear decisions, especially for the fans. The relationship with the Curva Fiesole and the fans is not based on statements or statements, but on concrete facts. I continue to receive a lot of solidarity and affection and this remains an important thing. Unfortunately, those who want us badly described these situations as the whole of Florence towards society. “

“In May 2020-2021 I gave all Florentines the opportunity to buy Fiorentina, but no one has come forward. Control over the future sale of the company will always be in my hands. I hope that someone thinks about it: today you know who you have, but you will not know what the future awaits you. “

On infrastructure, Viola Park: “We are at an excellent point. It is true that the costs are higher (90 million), but the works are proceeding fast and I can’t wait to see it. I hope not to receive any nasty surprises, they wish me only rumors about the football fields … I want to remind politics that the promises must be kept, in December I hope that the sports center will be inaugurated. The municipality will have to finish the parking lots and the tram will have to be well advanced. “