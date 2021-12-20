Sports

Commisso, letter to Fiorentina and arrow: “Same rules for everyone”

“We will never accept situations that are not clear, not very transparent, we will fight for the same rules for everyone”: the echo of the clash in the Lega Serie A assembly between Fiorentina and Inter on the question of accounts and salaries does not go out: more than an allusion to the issue in the letter that the president violates Rocco Commisso addressed the squad and fans for Christmas greetings, through the club’s official channels.

Fiorentina, Commisso’s letter

