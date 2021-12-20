Commisso, letter to Fiorentina and arrow: “Same rules for everyone”

“Dear Viola Family,

also this year it’s time for the Holidays and to exchange wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas.

Actually, as you know, I had planned to spend these very special days with you, together with the boys and girls, with the people who work at Fiorentina and with the whole Viola family.

Unfortunately the doctors who take care of me want me close and have not allowed me to do what my heart would have liked and therefore I will have to stay here in America.

Right now there is someone who has decided to take care of me, but I will continue to take care of you, even if they are far away.

Up to now it has been a sporting season that is giving us great satisfaction, the results of a work started from afar are bearing the hoped-for results, I have always asked you for time and patience and you, the Viola Family, have waited and now we deserve this. moment.

However, we must not let our guard down, think that now everything can get better and better.

The competition is very strong, we still have many battles ahead of us, this must remain well present to everyone.

We will never accept unclear, not very transparent situations, we will fight for the same rules for everyone and we will continue to make our voices heard, always.

Football, in Italy in particular but not only, is going through a very critical period, we are really close to a moment of no return if clear and precise decisions are not taken to be implemented as soon as possible, for the future of this beloved. sport.

And we will continue to fight for sound and just principles, certain rules and transparency.

I am happy and also proud to remember what 2021 brought us, that is the Viola Park, our future home, now more and more a reality that comes to life day after day.

It will be a unique place of its kind, which will forever remain an indisputable value for our beloved Fiorentina, for Florence and for all those who love the purple color.

I hope you can spend these holidays with your loved ones, because the family is such a great value that it must never be forgotten, in health and happiness.

My family and I wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you and your families, with love! “