Commisso: ‘Sad and disappointed, I don’t know what future I will have in Florence. Vlahovic a pimp and a liar, he already had an agreement with Juve and wanted to ruin Fiorentina ‘| First page

The Fiorentina president, Rocco Commisso, spoke the day after the closing of the market, through the official purple site: “I am very bitter and disappointed, I have to stop and reflect. I thought I had demonstrated with my actions and behavior, together with all the people who work with me, are our principles. I arrived in Florence and immediately put all my energy and financial resources into Fiorentina. I never pulled back. The wickedness, the offenses and the threats that have occurred in recent days I cannot accept them . They leave me so disappointed, and they make me reflect on the choices I have made and that I will have to make in the future. At the end of November the doctors here in America had asked me not to leave for Florence because they had to treat me. intent on making Vlahovic and his agents think: instead I got sick and angry more with them and in the last few times we met he didn’t even say hello. At the moment I don’t know when I will be able to come back re in Florence to stay close to the team and the fans “.

On the Vlahovic operation: “It was all very complicated. One day Dusan was messing with the fans. At the end of November I tried to close the renewal, but his agents were dishonest and liars. We discussed, the match was also good then I was waiting for answers. . The day after we gave them the appointment to close. But instead of approaching the negotiation they brought us another huge surprise: the contract of 4/5 million net a year was not enough. Dusan wanted 8 million net l The prosecutors also raised the commission figure: they wanted 10% on future resale and exclusivity. My executives went to England to deal with overseas clubs, but they always said no. They probably already had a agreement with Juventus and perhaps even expiring. They had the intention of expiring and ruining Fiorentina as is often happening now. They wanted to make themselves rich on our skin. ”

How do you consider this operation: “In any case, I consider it a very good operation: some have called it a masterpiece. Fiorentina has 75 million in revenues these days. We have taken 100% of this operation based on our revenues. The money will arrive within three years up to 80 million. This operation gives us the opportunity to look to the future. It is impossible to compete with teams that have Juventus’ turnover. Having these revenues, the owner cannot put 40-50 million and lose them every year. . At the end of December we spent a total of 314 million. Leaving Viola Park aside, 290 million were spent: 180 to buy Fiorentina and 110 to settle the accounts “.