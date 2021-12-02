Commisso: “Vlahovic to Juve? They have to deal with us. Capital gains? How is it possible…”

The Fiorentina president has his say on the investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on the Juventus club and also talks about Vlahovic’s future

Speaking during the program Tutti Convocati, Rocco Commisso spoke of Dusan’s future Vlahovic and had his say on the investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on Juventus. “I have great esteem for Gravina and the FIGC but football can be distorted on and off the pitch and in this case it happens economically: up to now we have paid our salaries and taxes on time, not everyone does it and yet no one has been punished.“.

“Here profits have been put on the balance sheets to meet the Fair Play criteria and in my opinion it is not fair. Juventus made 560 million in capital gains and then they have debts, how is it possible? They have lost a lot on their value on the stock exchange, if it had happened in America worse things would have happened. Having said that, I look at my Fiorentina, but the rules must be the same for everyone “.

“Vlahovic? We are not at the end, I do not let anyone blackmail me. There are things that are not legal. At Juve? I don’t know. Vlahovic’s boss is now Fiorentina and they have to deal with us, not with the prosecutors, then the player’s will must be respected. I paid for it with covid and without covid and on this I want to be respected “.

December 2, 2021

