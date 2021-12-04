Commisso’s plans already changed despite pneumonia

On the Corriere dello Sport-Stadio we talk about Rocco Commisso and the annoying pneumonia that forced him to return prematurely to the States. It could have been this great desire to stand in the stands that advised the doctors that it would be more convenient to get him back to the United States, without the footballing “temptations” of Florence.

Naturally it was subjected, as usual, to the various Covid19 swabs which have always been negative. Commisso last Wednesday he also had time to attend the employees’ Christmas party Fiorentina and from the stage he brought the opening greeting to his viola family. The president’s hope was to stay much longer in Italy, until the match in Verona scheduled for December 22, but pneumonia, as mentioned, forced him to return early.

Before leaving for America in early October, Commisso he had also announced to the official channels of the company that there was a possibility of spending Christmas in Florence as he did as a child, but the plans had already changed, before the health problem appeared. He will continue to follow the work of Italian from New York, hoping to have great joys from the field starting tomorrow at Bologna. For the team and all the players it was still important to have him in town, even if for a few days, because the presence of the owner always gives a special and energetic charge.