Commodore 64 Mini! The return of a classic, at a discounted price!

Just during the day, we had offered you the excellent Amazon offer relating to Far Cry 6 which, part of the last promotional round of the portal, or that of the “Year-end offers”, was proposed to our attention as one of the best offers of this day, given the price of just € 39.99!

Well know that that’s not all, and that Amazon still has many surprises reserved for gamers and to video game fans of all ages! A clear example of what has just been said is the offer proposed here, which will allow you to make a plunge directly into the legendary 80s, thanks to the C64 Mini, which is the miniaturized (but working) version of the beloved Commodore 64!

Let’s talk about a mini console, or a reproduction under license, in scale with respect to the original, and containing within itself a series of classic games, 64 to be precise! Equipped with filters that (dutifully) improve the images, so as to make them enjoyable even on the latest generation televisions, The C64 Mini includes 2 USB ports, a joystick, the possibility of connecting a keyboard to it (a must, given the console in question), and an HDMI output to enjoy the old glories even in high definition!

The price? Only € 54.99, for what is a product with a nostalgic flavor, but which will certainly also capture the attention of those who, for personal reasons, have not even touched this classic of vintage gaming.

In short, a truly intriguing offer for these year-end sales, whose choice is still very wide and, for this reason, we strongly suggest you also take a look at the page dedicated to the store’s offers, where you can consult all the discounts available.

Finally, we invite you once again to subscribe to ours four Telegram channels dedicated to offers, the ideal place to promptly receive information on all the best offers in progress on the various stores, with specific channels dedicated to: Offers, Hardware & Tech, Clothing and Sports and Chinese products. Happy shopping and happy holidays!

»Buy The C64 Mini at € 54.99 instead of € 69.99, 21% discount “

More Amazon year-end offers

Follow us and always stay informed on the best offers!