«Common commitment for a lasting solution» – Corriere.it

At the center of the conversation, Palazzo Chigi reports, the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. The Kremlin: “Gas supplies to Italy stable”

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghihad a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation this morning, Vladimir Putin. The latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis

and bilateral relations. Draghi stressed the importance of working towards one de-escalation tensions in light of the serious consequences that an exacerbation of the situation would have. A common commitment was agreed for a “sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis” and the need to rebuild a climate of trust. According to the Russian news agency Taxin the phone call Putin would have confirmed Moscow’s intention to «continue to hold up stable supplies of natural gas to Italy ” and he would have complimented the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic.



Putin also expressed satisfaction with the results of his meeting with the main Italian entrepreneurs, which was held by videoconference: “The leaders have agreed to continue the dialogue to develop mutually beneficial Russian-Italian relations,” adds a note from the Kremlin. The same source adds that Putin explained to Draghi the requests made to the US and NATO regarding security guarantees.

And the new question and answer between dates back to yesterday USA and Russia to the UN Security Council, between the American ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and her colleague from Moscow Vassily Nebenzia. “We are not surprised by Russia’s words but we are disappointed – said the Washington delegate -. But your actions will speak for themselves ». Nebenzia, for his part, rejected the accusations, reiterating Moscow’s position, and left the courtroom before Ukraine took the floor for a meeting with Secretary General Guterres. Russia has proposed a new Security Council meeting to be held on February 17, the seventh anniversary of the Minsk agreements, “to discuss the situation for a solution in Ukraine”. The spokesman for the British premier Boris Johnson he said that a phone call from the prime minister with Putin has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. Johnson will be in Kiev today, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who tested positive for Covid-19, will not be in Ukraine. The UK, Poland and Ukraine are discussing the signing of a trilateral pact to strengthen regional security, the Ukrainian prime minister announced. Denys Shmyhal, while his counterpart from Warsaw, Mateusz Morawiecki, is also visiting Kiev. It is not clear whether London and Warsaw have already given their support to the trilateral alliance project and whether an agreement to this effect is announced today on the occasion of the visits of the heads of government.

