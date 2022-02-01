«Common commitment for a lasting solution». Guaranteed gas supplies to Italy

Ukraine. The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation this morning, Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations.

Johnson: “Russian attack would be humanitarian disaster”

An attack of the Russia against Ukraine it would be “a political, humanitarian and military disaster”. The British Prime Minister said so Boris Johnson at a press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Draghi underlined the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in the light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

In the conversation “some issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, in relation primarily to commercial and economic interactions and to the sphere of energy”, underlines the press service of the Kremlin. The same source adds that Putin explained to Draghi the requests made to the US and NATO regarding security guarantees.

The situation

The Russian President also responded to the concern expressed by the Italian Premier on the crisis by underlining “the need for Kiev to adopt concrete measures to implement the Minsk agreements”. Ukraine, Putin reiterated, is evading the fulfillment of the commitments made. Putin and Draghi also discussed “in detail” the question of the binding security guarantees requested by Russia. The Russian President specified «the importance of respecting the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security as enshrined in the agreements reached within the OSCE.

The gas question

In the phone call with Prime Minister Draghi, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. This is what the Kremlin says, quoted by Tass.

Relations with the USA

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko has denied the news that Moscow has delivered to the US a response to the American proposal for the de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis and on the subject of the “security guarantees” requested by Russia. Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. “This does not correspond to reality,” Grushko told Ria Novosti.

