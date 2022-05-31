Common myths about drugs on the screen – El Heraldo de Juárez

Drug use and addiction are popular topics in movies and TV, but they often get it wrong, just like in the movie 28 dayswhere Sandra Bullock is given a choice between prison and 28 days in a halfway house.

The 28-day program, popular in the United States, actually has nothing to do with the optimal treatment period. Health insurance companies in that country are only prepared to fund 28 days in rehab, so that rehab model was developed around funding, not effectiveness.

There is another example in the Netflix series cobra kaiwhere Shannon is in residential drug rehab, at a luxury vacation retreat with art and yoga classes, wide open spaces, and Michelin-starred food.

Some luxury private rehabs are quite sophisticated, but can cost $35,000 a week or more, which is out of reach for most people. The public residential rehab system is far less glamorous because it is underfunded, leading to long waiting lists and little money to spend on nice surroundings.

Movies like Requiem For A Dream Y Trainspotting they often show people at their lowest point as a turning point for recovery. But the idea that someone has to hit rock bottom before seeking help is not true.

First, it is impossible to know what “hitting bottom” is for any individual. Potentially, apart from death, there is always something worse. Second, many people successfully change their alcohol or other drug use early, even after the first signs of a problem.

If someone isn’t ready to go into rehab, it’s not because they haven’t reached their lowest point yet. People tend to seek help when something else outweighs the importance of using alcohol or other drugs, such as family, friends, or career.

The idea of ​​”hitting bottom” can be dangerous because people may delay treatment until things are really bad. But the sooner someone seeks support, the better the outcome.

Tough love is acting tough with the goal of helping a person in the long run. This could include locking them out if they refuse to go to rehab, denying them food money if they are still using, or refusing to pick them up if they are intoxicated.

In Four Good Days, Glenn Close’s character closes the door on his distraught daughter, played by Mila Kunis, telling her she can come back when she’s “clean.” There may be good intentions behind tough love, but not only does it not work, it often makes things worse. Leaving someone homeless or hungry or in a dangerous situation when they are intoxicated or dependent on alcohol and other drugs can be harmful.

There are better ways to set clear and consistent boundaries and still maintain relationships that can support recovery.

The main character tries a drug for the first time and then spirals into rampant drug use. This dramatic shorthand saves plot time, but gives the impression that anyone who tries a drug will become instantly dependent on it.

In the film Rush, Jennifer Jason Leigh is an undercover cop who has to use heroin to show a dealer that it’s real, and then spirals into addiction. But dependence (the more technical term for “addiction”) is a gradual process in which the brain and body get used to using a drug regularly.

It is impossible to become dependent after just one use of any drug. This is evidenced by the fact that almost half of Australians have tried an illicit drug, but only a minority of them are dependent.

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s use of alcohol or other drugs, seek help from professionals for immediate and confidential advice.

