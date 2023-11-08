Common sexually transmitted infection status and correlation with human papillomavirus infection in a population referred for colposcopy. BMC Women’s Health

study design

This cross-sectional study was reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University First Hospital (2021KY062).

In total, 719 samples were collected from women attending Peking University First Hospital for colposcopy referral in Beijing, China from June 2021 to November 2021. Women with colposcopy referrals were selected as the study population because colposcopy referral indicates previous abnormal cervical findings, which places them at higher risk of developing cervical cancer and other complications.

Inclusion criteria were women aged 19 to 50 years who attended Peking University First Hospital for colposcopy referral. Exclusion criteria were women who (1) were undergoing menopause or menstruation, (2) were virgin, pregnant, or within 8 weeks postpartum, (3) were on vaginal medication or vaginal irrigation within 3 days of sampling. had used, (4) had vaginal bleeding, (5) had a history of genital tract tumors, (6) had recently been treated for HPV infection or an STI, 6) within the past 12 months had a hysterectomy, cervical surgery, pelvic radiotherapy, or cervical ablation/resection, and (7) used antibiotics or probiotics within the past month.

All study participants had cervical abnormalities detected either at Peking University First Hospital or elsewhere. At enrollment, cervical samples were collected for HPV21 genotyping and STI detection, followed by colposcopy and biopsy. Specimens were collected by physicians who had received standardized colposcopy training, and were placed in nucleic acid detection preservation solution and stored at 4 °C for HPV21 typing and STI detection.

detection of hpv infection

21 The HPV GenoArray Diagnostic Kit (HBGA-21PKG; HybriBio, Ltd., Chaozhou, China), an HPV HybriMax™ Medical Nucleic Acid Molecular Rapid Hybridization instrument, was used for HPV identification and genotyping. The kit detects 21 HPV genotypes, including 14 high-risk genotypes (HPV16, -18, -31, -33, -35, -39, -45, -51, -52, -56, -58, -59 , -) Are included. 66, -68), 1 suspected high-risk genotype (HPV53) and 6 low-risk genotypes (HPV6, -11, -42, -43, -44, and -CP8304) (8).

detection of sexually transmitted pathogens

A nucleic acid detection kit (HybriBio Ltd. Guangzhou, China) was used for the identification of sexually transmitted pathogens including Chlamydia trachomatis ,C. trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae ,N. gonorrhea), herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2), and mycoplasma subtypes, including mycoplasma hominis ,M. hominis, mycoplasma genitalium ,M. genitalia, ureaplasma urealyticum ,You. urealyticum) And ureaplasma parvum ,You. parvum, serovars 1, 3, 6 and 14). This test uses a patented flow-through hybridization technique using a real-time fluorescent PCR fluorescent probe method to detect STI microorganisms, and was performed following the manufacturer’s instructions (9).

colposcopy

All participants had attended cervical cancer screening either at Peking University First Hospital or elsewhere, received abnormal screening test results, and were referred to Peking University First Hospital for colposcopy to detect precancer (10).

All colposcopy examinations included standardized assessment of the cervix by a trained physician using magnification followed by application of 3–5% acetic acid. Evaluation and classification of change zones and lesions was performed according to the 2011 IFCPC (International Federation for Cervical Pathology and Colposcopy) guidelines (11). Multipoint localization biopsy was performed for any abnormal areas seen by colposcopy, and if no abnormality was seen, or the abnormality was inconsistent with the screening results, endocervical curettage (ECC) was performed. All the samples were sent for pathological examination. Cervical intraepithelial lesions were classified according to the WHO 2020 two-grade classification of high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL) and low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (LSIL) (12, 13).

Statistical analysis

Data were analyzed using SPSS 28.0 software (IBM, Armonk, NY, USA). Single infection was defined as testing positive for one microorganism, while multiple infection was defined as testing positive for two or more microorganisms. Frequency data were summarized with percentage of cases. Chi-square and Fisher’s exact probability tests were conducted to test associations. A two-sided P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. In accordance with the journal’s guidelines, we will provide our data for independent analysis by a team selected by the editorial team for the purposes of additional data analysis or to replicate this study at other centers upon request.

Patience and public participation

The design of this study did not involve patients or members of the public.