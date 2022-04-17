Common symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis associated with other diseases

Fatigue is a common symptom of this disease, which also appears in other serious pathologies.

Neurons. Photo: Shutterstock.

This autoimmune disease attacks nerve myelin, affecting brain functions. According to Dr. Carlos Otero, a neurologist, the symptoms are variable and different in each patient.

The most frequent symptoms are: numbness in one hand, clumsiness, involvement of the bladder, among others. “In most cases, once the patient goes to their doctor, Multiple Sclerosis cannot be diagnosed immediately.”, he told the newspaper 20 Minutes.

It is estimated that in the world 2.8 million people suffer from this disease. And in Puerto Rico, between 4,000 and 5,000 people have the diagnosis. On many occasions, it is confused with muscle disorders, bone disorders, arteriosclerosis or other neurodegenerative diseaseshence Many people may be unaware of the condition.

Common symptoms with other conditions

There are no specific tests to diagnose sclerosis multiple, so it must be identified based on the symptoms it causes and ruling out other diseases that manifest in a similar waybut for those that do exist test more or less specific. This is known as differential diagnosis.

Many times, this can be tricky; especially if we take into account that the clinical picture from sclerosis multiple varies greatly depending on the affected nerves and the severity of the damage myelin and nerve fibers.

For example, a person with Multiple Sclerosis, especially in the early stages, may simply experience numbness or tingle in one or more extremities. The problem is that this symptom also appears in other serious conditions such as diabetes, peripheral artery diseasefibromyalgia, certain tumors or cysts that press on certain nerves, damage neurological due to excessive consumption and prolonged alcohol or stroke.

Another common sign is fatiguewhich is also common in pathologies such as anemia, depression, iron deficiency, various sleep disorders, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, Addison’s disease, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart failure, infections such as endocarditis, kidney diseases or liver disease.

Diseases to rule out

Considering all the known symptoms, in clinical practice there is a series of diseases that are the ones that It is usually necessary to rule it out in order to arrive at an accurate diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

Among the infectious ones, for example, it can be confused with various meningitis, encephalitis, brain abscesses, ‘neuroside’ (encephalomyelitis caused by HIV), neurosyphilis, progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, parasitosis, tropical spastic paraparesis, whipple disease or Lyme disease. It is especially important correctly identify these pathologiessince the delay in treatment can have very serious consequences in a short time.

Various forms of cancer or neoplasia, such as primary lymphoma of the central nervous system, can go unnoticed under a false diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis; as can also occur with injuries caused by radiotherapy.

Likewise, it is considered crucial rule out certain vascular diseasessome very serious (such as moya-moya disease, multiple infarcts or vasculitis due to drugs) before diagnosing multiple sclerosis.

Finally, other disorders that affect myelin may constitute perhaps the greatest element of confounding. This group includes optic neuromyelitis, optic neuritis (with symptoms similar to the optic manifestations of MS), transverse myelitis, leukodystrophies or deficiency of b12 vitamin.