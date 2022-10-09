Commotion in Miami. She told him that she was increasing the rent and stabbed him: “I’m going to finish what I started”

Reinaldo Cuni-Garcia, 75, a resident of Little Havana in Miami, was accused of twice stabbing the manager of the building in which he lived After allegedly being informed of the rent increase, the Miami Police reported that they went to the site located on 5th Avenue, at 226 Southwest, after receiving a 911 call from the victim.

According to the injured man, the owner of the building decided to increase the rent, so he had an argument with Cuni-Garcia without incident. However, the next day, according to the police report, the manager was cleaning the bathroom on the second floor when he saw the man approaching him with a white bag. Apparently, she would have taken out a knife to stab him directly in the chest. The victim assured that to protect his body he raised his left arm and was stabbed in that extremity, but the weapon broke during the struggle.

According to the report, the resident did not stop there, but the defendant returned to his apartment for another knife and then returned to the victim, to whom he said: “I will finish what I started”. He, on his side, locked himself in the administration office and made the call to 911. The suspect would have tried to break the glass to enter the place, but then he left.

The authorities responded to the call and found the man bleeding in the entrance of the building, who gave them a description and the direction in which the suspect had fled. He was found while he was hiding behind a blanket-covered scooter in a nearby building. The victim’s account was confirmed by surveillance cameras and the defendant was arrested for attempted murder and held without bail.

As they apprehended the suspect and took him to the patrol car, according to Univisionthe victim told the officers that the subject had a knife in his hand when he fled, so they returned to where they had stopped him and found the weapon on the ground, next to the scooter, as well as the other knife broken in the place where the incident occurred.

According to a July report from miami herald, last year Little Havana had an average increase in housing rent of 54%, so the amounts began to be outside the monthly budgets of many residents. The median rental price jumped to $3,000 during the first six months of 2021 for a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment, which was more than $1,000 of a monthly average of $1,950 in the first half of 2021, according to Multiple Listing figures and Jonathan Miller, executive director of real estate appraisers and consultants for Miller Samuel, reported by the Herald.

These increases are also associated with the transformation in the area for which several residents begin to move due to the impossibility of paying, in a trend that contrasts with the modest roots of the neighborhood.

