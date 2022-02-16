Credit assignmentescapes the “squeeze” envisaged by Sostegni ter decree who broadcasts the communication relating to the exercise of the option by today, February 16, 2022.

There expiration joins the open construction site changes related to the two options that allow you to monetize super bonuses and house bonuses ordinary, which could find space in the new decree against expensive bills expected in the Council of Ministers by Friday 18.

To overcome the blocking of construction sites related to prohibition of multiple transfersthe hypothesis of “corrective measures” is becoming increasingly concrete, which should allow more credit transfer operations but exclusively by “certified” subjects, with the passage from a single operation to a maximum of three.

Corrective that though they are not yet put in black and white.

For the moment, therefore, the rules set out in article 28 of the Sostegni ter decree remain applicable, and to benefit from the further transfer it remains necessary to comply with the deadline of February 16, 2022 to be among those admitted to the transitional period.

Credit transfer: communication by February 16, 2022 pending further news

For the credits accrued in the face of jobs falling within the superbonus and home bonuses in Temporary timeit remains possible for the moment a single transfer operation to other subjects.

The rule introduced by article 28 of the Sostegni ter decree provides for a safeguard for credits already subject to assignment as of February 7, 2022, deadline deferred to February 17 by the Revenue Agency, taking into account the technical times necessary for the adaptation of the software for exercising the options.

There date of February 17 therefore assumes relevance for identify creditspreviously subject to credit transfer or invoice discount, which may be transferred one more time to other subjectsincluding credit institutions and financial intermediaries.

The transitional discipline therefore applies to communications of credit transfer or invoice discount validly transmitted by February 16, 2022as highlighted in the FAQ of the Revenue Agency published on 3 February.

For the purpose of sending the electronic communication, it will therefore be necessary to use the form and the related instructions published with the provision of February 3, 2022.

Credit transfer 2022, news coming for multiple operations

There deadline of February 16, 2022 which will mark who is in and who is out of the transitional period falls into a period in which announcements and previews follow one another on measures that should ease the squeeze on multiple credit assignments.

An opening in this sense came from the Minister of Economy himself, Daniele Franco, who in the press conference of 11 February 2022 confirmed his intention to refine the rules for the exercise of the assignment of credit.

Among the changes on which the MEF is working stand out two possible novelties:

the attribution of a code for each operation to better “track” individual sales and thus avoid the risk of fraud;

to better “track” individual sales and thus avoid the risk of fraud; allow more than one credit assignment within the banking system, up to a maximum of three transfers.

Two hypotheses that could be put in black and white as early as law decree that the Government is preparing to issue to allocate additional resources for the dear billsexpected in the Council of Ministers on Friday 18 February, or alternatively as an amendment to the text of the law decree Milleproroghe 2022 undergoing conversion.

It would be the fourth modification in the matter of credit assignment approved within a few months, after the corrections provided for by the anti-fraud decree, followed by the news of the 2022 Budget Law and the squeeze of the Sostegni ter decree.

The “scheme” of strong limitations to the credit assignment, followed by subsequent lighteningis therefore preparing to repeat itself, after the Relay of novelty previously provided for by decree no. 157/2021, and subsequently softened by the Budget Law 2022 as part of the obligation of compliance visa andasseveration of price congruity.

These are changes that intersect with a busy calendar for businesses and taxpayers, which although they aim to pursue important objectives (to combat fraud without penalizing taxpayers), complicate the rules and create a scenario of profound uncertainty in the context of building bonuses and super bonuses.