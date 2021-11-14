The is ready new model from communication from discount on invoice And credit assignment: L’Revenue Agency acknowledged the changes contained in decree 157/2021 (so-called Anti-fraud decree) and updated the forms, after having kept the service under maintenance on 12 November.

The Anti-fraud decree in fact it was published in the Official Gazette on 11 November, and on the evening of the following day the Revenue Agency communicated the availability of the new model for the communication of the two alternative options to the deduction for building bonuses.

The measure, in addition to tightening the preventive checks, changes the bureaucracy to take advantage of the home bonus and the 110% superbonus, extending the compliance visa and sworn certification to all building concessions. Consequently, it was also necessary to intervene on the forms.

Communication of credit transfer and invoice discount, new revenue model

The new model for the communication of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice, it was approved by the provision of the Revenue Agency of 12 November.

Provision AdE – 12 November 2021 Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns. Amendments to the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 8 August 2020 and changes to the communication model approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 12 October 2020 and the related instructions and technical specifications for the electronic transmission of the communication approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 20 July 2021.

The model, modified with the changes introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 269 ​​of 11 November 2021, must be used to communicate alternative options to the deduction for interventions of:

recovery of the building stock;

energy efficiency;

seismic risk;

photovoltaic systems;

charging columns.

COMMUNICATION OF THE OPTION RELATING TO THE RECOVERY OF BUILDING ASSETS, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, SEISMIC RISK, PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS AND CHARGING COLUMNS Click here to download the file.

Communication of credit transfer and invoice discount: instructions for the new model

The provision of 12 November also updated the instructions for filling in the new model.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETING THE NOTICE OF THE OPTION RELATING TO BUILDING ASSET RECOVERY, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, SEISMIC RISK, PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS AND CHARGING COLUMNS Click here to download the file.

The new instructions remind you that the compliance visa of the data relating to the documentation certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction, must be issued by the intermediaries authorized for the electronic transmission of the declarations (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts and labor consultants) or by the CAF.

L’technical certification relating to energy efficiency and seismic risk reduction interventions, on the other hand, is the document that certifies compliance with the technical requirements necessary for the purposes of tax concessions and appropriateness of expenses incurred in relation to subsidized interventions.

Until November 12th, these obligations were due only to those who made interventions of the 110% superbonus, instead with the anti-fraud decree they become mandatory for all building bonuses used through the transfer of credit and discount on the invoice.