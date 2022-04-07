communication without limits for 60 euros to change

The Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 connect to your mobile through 4G networks so that you can communicate at a distance of up to 5,000 km and have a 3,000 Mah battery that promises up to 100 hours of autonomy.

Xiaomi has a really wide catalog of devices apart from your smartphones and tablets such as wireless headphones, bluetooth speakersrobotic vacuum cleaners or air purifiers.

Practically every week, the Chinese giant expands this portfolio with new products and after recently presenting an intelligent switch that costs 11 dollars, it has now just launched its third generation of walkie-talkies, which will allow you to communicate without limits for only 60 euros to change.

This is all that the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 offer us

The Chinese giant has just presented in its native country the third generation of its family of walkie-talkies, some Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 that stand out for being compatible with 4G networksa functionality that allows them to connect to your mobile and thanks to which you can communicate at a distance of up to 5,000 kilometers.

Xiaomi’s new walkie-talkies also support various intercom methods, such as one-to-one intercom, one-to-two intercom, or two-way voice calls and they have a high-performance audio system, which is made up of a group of 40-millimeter speakers and a professional audio processing chip, which increases the volume of these walkie-talkies by 30% over previous models.

The Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 have a 2-inch color screen with IP54 certification that protects it against dust and water and with a clip on the back to hook them to pants or a backpack. You can connect to these walkie-talkies via your 3.5 millimeter headphone jack port or using your bluetooth connection.

At the level of autonomy, the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 are equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port and what promises up to 100 hours of continuous use.

The Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 is now available for purchase in China for a price of 399 yuan, about 57 euros to change.

