Communications and Kevin López qualify for the quarterfinals of the Conchampions after eliminating the Colorado Rapids

James 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 50 Views

2022-02-23

Historical classification of Communications from Guatemala to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League leaving in the Way to Colorado Rapids.

With 10 men from minute 16 (red for Robles) and under the snow, the Central Americans achieved their feat.

Los Cremas, a team where the Honduran plays Kevin Lopez, visited US soil with a 1-0 lead in Guatemala. The catracho and former Motagua player played the entire game, while in the Colorado Rapids, Bryan Acosta entered the final part of the commitment.

See: The goal that Romell Quioto scored against Santos in the Concachampions

During the 90 minutes, the MLS club won 1-0. Max Alves scored in the 29th minute to equalize the overall score.

Even the Americans found the 2-0 thanks to the Chilean Rubio, but this was annulled for offside. It was reviewed by the VAR and the duel went to penalties.

The goalkeepers, Moscoso and William Yarbrough, excelled in penalty shots, but the Communications won with a score of 4-3 and thus give the big surprise in the Concachampions.

It should be mentioned that the Honduran Kevin Lopez He missed his penalty. The Colorado goalkeeper guessed his shot.

In the quarterfinal round, the chapines will face the current MLS champion, New York City FC.

Source link

About James

Check Also

In Mexico, Gerardo Martino is fired and another Argentine could take over

Although the Mexican National Team has almost assured its ticket to the next World Cup, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved