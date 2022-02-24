Communications and Kevin López qualify for the quarterfinals of the Conchampions after eliminating the Colorado Rapids

2022-02-23

Historical classification of Communications from Guatemala to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League leaving in the Way to Colorado Rapids.

With 10 men from minute 16 (red for Robles) and under the snow, the Central Americans achieved their feat.

Los Cremas, a team where the Honduran plays Kevin Lopez, visited US soil with a 1-0 lead in Guatemala. The catracho and former Motagua player played the entire game, while in the Colorado Rapids, Bryan Acosta entered the final part of the commitment.

During the 90 minutes, the MLS club won 1-0. Max Alves scored in the 29th minute to equalize the overall score.

Even the Americans found the 2-0 thanks to the Chilean Rubio, but this was annulled for offside. It was reviewed by the VAR and the duel went to penalties.