Communications eliminates Colorado Rapids! The snow, Moscoso’s saves, the VAR and the Concachampions quarterfinal classification

The first leg, which was played last Thursday at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium, ended 1-0 in favor of the creams, thanks to Karel Espino’s goal in the 89th minute.

Communications overcame all obstacles in Denver and beat the Colorado Rapids on penalties (3-4) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions.

In Denver, the team led by the Uruguayan coach Willy Olivera began to suffer from minute 16, when Steven Robles was sent off for committing a serious foul; the referee had shown him the yellow card but after reviewing the VAR changed his decision took him out direct red.

With one man down and playing in -13 degrees at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the outlook looked very complicated for the national team and it was. The team of Colorado Rapids was a wide dominatormainly in the first 45 minutes.

The local goal was scored by Max Alves to 29 and meant 1-1 on aggregate. After the American team scored, white goalkeeper Kevin Moscoso stole the show with a series of saves to keep Communications alive.

The VAR went back to be key when at minute 89 he disallowed Diego Rubio’s goal for being out of place. Then came the penalties! And that’s when Kevin Moscoso continued to show that he was inspired and led his team to victory. The score was 3-4.

The next rival of the albos, in the quarterfinals, will be the New York City, which beat Santos Guápiles with a global score of 6-0.

Kevin Moscoso saves