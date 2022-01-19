“Communications for testing and quarantine termination”

Region at work to bring the new system for the management of Covid cases to full capacity, through “massive automation and digitalization of processes connected to the emergency”, with the aim “of lifting the unsustainable workload that has been weighing on health workers of the Prevention Departments of Local Health Authorities, General Practitioners and Free Choice Pediatricians, as well as other professionals involved in the management of Covid-19 cases and related administrative obligations “.

In a note, the point on the activation of the new procedures by the Health Promotion Department. Following the Protocols signed in recent days with the representatives of General Practitioners, Free Choice Pediatricians and with the trade associations of affiliated pharmacies, “the technical activities aimed at automating the Covid case management procedures were consequently started. -19 in line with the recent national provisions which have, among other things, equated rapid antigen tests and molecular tests (performed in a structure of the SARS-CoV-2 regional test network) for the purpose of ascertaining the diagnosis and assessment of the cure from Covid-19 and defined the new organizational methods for managing cases in the school environment as well as defining the new rules for quarantine and isolation.

Thanks to the choices made at the time in the creation of a regional information system for the management of the Covid-19 emergency and for epidemiological monitoring called “IRIS” (Infections Regional Informative System) cooperating with the other regional platforms for the management of vaccination activities ” GIAVA ”and multi-channel communication“ Sm @ rtHealth ”as well as with the information system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and with the national Green Pass platform (DGC), the Region is therefore focusing on the automation of processes.

“The goal – it is explained – is to resolve an extreme complexity inherent in the new rules for handling Covid-19 cases by automating processes in order to ensure a more efficient response to the needs of the Apulians to obtain the ‘execution of SARS-CoV-2 tests, in the foreseen cases as well as obtaining the certificates of the test results, the measures for the beginning and end of isolation and the updating of the Green pass situation “.

Single system for collecting test results

The “IRIS” system collects the results of all tests (antigenic and molecular) performed by all points (public and private laboratories, pharmacies, general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, hospitalization facilities, urgent emergency facilities) and the computerized management of all the information that is requested for the purposes of monitoring the pandemic at national and regional level as well as for the purposes of the bulletins prepared by the Civil Protection / National Commissioner Structure. All this thanks to the more than 12,000 operators (doctors, health, pharmacists, administrators) profiled in the regional platform “IRIS” and the approximately 300 connected analysis laboratories, the 650 operating pharmacies which today guarantee the integrated management of the more than 2,500,000 registered cases. in the regional “IRIS” platform.

Automatic communications for the end of isolation / quarantine: 46 thousand Apulians ‘freed’

The operating procedures planned in recent weeks have so far made it possible to resolve certain insurmountable criticalities present in all Italian regions and to gradually bring an innovative management of the Covid-19 emergency to full speed. To date, approximately 46,000 Apulians have been automatically “freed” from home isolation or quarantine by sending automatic communications (SMS / e-mail) with relative updating of the Green pass position. The automatic communications for about 4,000 Apulians are nearing completion, awaiting the execution of the tests to ascertain the healing and consequent end of isolation. They can also contact authorized pharmacies or analysis laboratories belonging to the SARS-CoV-2 regional network. In addition, the functions that allow General Practitioners and Free Choice Pediatricians to carry out SARS-CoV-2 test requests for symptomatic subjects with automatic assignment of appointments at the drive through ASLs as well as for the ” issuing of requests for the management of school cases.

In a short time – they explain again from the Region – further evolutions will be carried out which will allow to automatically receive in addition to the test results certificates also the measures of beginning and end of isolation important also for readmission into the community, in the workplace or at school. Furthermore, by the end of this month, a reminder to request a SARS-CoV-2 test will also be prepared in order to further facilitate the process of accessing SARS-CoV-2 tests by the Apulians. All the documents produced by the regional platforms are made available through the online services of the regional health portal.