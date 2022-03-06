Communications receives good news before the duel with New York City

In the run-up to the first leg of the 2022 Concachampions quarterfinals, Communications recovers one of its pillars against New York City.

After eliminating Colorado Rapids on penalties in the round of 16 of the 2022 Concachampions, Communications must now visit New York City. The Creams will play at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut because Concacaf did not allow the MLS team to host their stadium, since it is not football.

In addition to this modification that could harm the Americans, the Guatemalan club received another piece of good news and it is about the recovery of a fundamental piece who had to leave during the last meeting due to physical discomfort. The doctors ended up confirming that she is discharged to be on Tuesday at 7 PM.

Manuel Gamboa retired injured in the match against Toros and set off the alarms in Communications. The Panamanian soccer player suffered hypertension in both extremities, but it ended up being just a scare and he is already training normally with the rest of the squad of the chapín team.

The canalero will be present for the quarterfinal match against New York City and Jorge Aparicio will also do so, who has already been discharged for a tear he had a few weeks ago. This way, Communications goes with all his soldiers to seek a historic classification to the semifinals of the Concachampions.

New York City vs Communications: day, time, stadium, TV channel

The match will be played on next Tuesday, March 8, at 7 PM (Central American time) in the Pratt & Whitney Stadium from Connecticut, USA. It can be seen by channel 11 (Guatemala); ESPN2, Star+Fox Sports —also through the app— (Central America); TUDN —app and web— and Fox Sport 2 —app and web too— (United States).