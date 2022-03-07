Communications traveled to the United States with several casualties

The squad of players Communications came out this morning Guatemala Course to United States, where on Tuesday, March 8, he will face New York City in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League and in which he will again try to give the surprise to continue doing history in area competition.

But not all of them are good news for the albos, because again there were problems to include several football players on their campus and just as it happened before Colorado Rapids in the previous round, the technician Willy Olivera had casualties so he will have to make some changes in the eleven ahead of the match that will be played in Connecticut.

The creams will not be able to count on the Ecuadorian Jose Ayovi, who returned to his country a few days ago to solve some personal problems, the Cuban will not be able to be either Karel Espino that still does not fix its immigration problems, Steven Robles that he must serve two games of suspension and Lynner Garcia who, due to the type of vaccine that was placed, cannot enter US soil.

The team white took the opportunity to travel several days in advance to United States, taking into account that he asked the National League for the rescheduling of his match against Xelajú MC, so he had the collaboration so that his campus will arrive rested and thus be able to prepare in a better way for the clash against the New Yorkers.

Communications advanced to this round after beating Colorado Rapids in the penalty shootout, now the Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the stadium Pratt and Whitney will face the New York City who is the current champion of the mls