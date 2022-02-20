Communications will travel to the United States without several players

The squad of players Communications prepares to travel to United Stateswhere on Wednesday he will face MLS Colorado Rapids in the second leg of the round of 16 Concacaf Champions League, although it has the inconvenience that several of its footballers they couldn’t make the trip to North American lands.

The first reason is because multiple players were vaccinated with Sputnik, formula that is not accepted to enter the nation Americanso practically it is a fact that they will not be in the second leg, being sensitive lows in their aspirations to defend the 1-0 that was achieved in the first leg.

As announced by the Guatefutbol.com portal, the players who will not be in the return duel due to the problem of the vaccines They are: Carlos Castrillo, Nelso Iván García, Fredy Pérez, Rafael Morales, the Ecuadorian José Ayovi and Stheven RoblesAlthough the list of absences The cream institution will confirm them tomorrow.

John Garcia, president of the albosalso announced that there is another problem and it is the refusal that other elements had to receive their american visasbeing the cases of Lynner Garcia and Karel Espinoso they will not be making the trip either and they would have to look for other alternatives for the game.

Communications won 1-0 to Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Concachampions which was played in the stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flores, now on Wednesday he will try to defend the advantage in United States and thus be in the quarterfinals.