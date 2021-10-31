Communion in Biden is an exception to the good. More courage, dear Pope

1385 To respond to this invitation we must prepare ourselves for this moment so great and so holy. St. Paul exhorts an examination of conscience: “Whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy way will be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord. Each, therefore, examine himself and then eat of this bread and drink of this cup; because whoever eats and drinks without recognizing the body of the Lord eats and drinks his own condemnation “(1 Cor 11: 27-29). Whoever is aware of having committed a grave sin must receive the sacrament of Reconciliation before entering Communion.

Subscribe to continue reading Stay informed wherever you are thanks to our digital offer The inquiries, the editorials, the newsletters. The major current issues on the devices you prefer, daily insights from Italy and the world The web sheet at € 8.00 for one month Discover all the solutions

OR Loading... Advertisements