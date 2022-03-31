Communiqué from Fenafuth: apologize for being left out of the World Cup and the future of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez?

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth) has issued a statement this Thursday after the Bicolor catastrophe in the Concacaf tie, being left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup as the worst team in the area in last place. Of the 14 games in the octagonal, the Honduran team lost 10 games and drew four, that is, out of a possible 42 points, they only added four points. Hernan ‘Bolillo’ Gomez He arrived in October of last year, led eight games, of which there were seven losses and one draw. The entity chaired by Jorge Salomón apologized to the catracha fans for the new qualifying failure, the second consecutive World Cup in which Honduras will not be, sharing “the feeling of sadness with their fans because being left out of it, despite all the effort and planning carried out, with numbers adverse to those that had initially been projected”.

He also left the future of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in suspense, explaining that the “Executive Committee will hold a permanent meeting with organizations related to soccer in the country, such as the National League, clubs, players, coaches, the sports press and others, with the purpose of define the most expeditious path that allows the strengthening of our selection”. FENAFUTH COMMUNICATION: “FIRST: He shares the feeling of sadness with his fans because they were left out of it, despite all the effort and planning carried out, with numbers adverse to those that had initially been projected. SECOND: Each of the decisions made within the Executive Committee in harmony with the Selection Commission were always in order to strengthen the process, without sparing resources or time with the desire to always improve even in the lowest moments of our participation.