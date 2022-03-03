Communiqué: The IGSS commemorates the 45th anniversary of the IVS Program with a historical exhibition of the Department of Legal Medicine and Disability Assessment

The Guatemalan Institute of Social Security (IGSS) is pleased to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Disability, Old Age and Survival Program (IVS) that was implemented at the national level in March 1977, through which the most complete pension system is established in Guatemala from the country.

The IVS Program offers the opportunity to affiliates —who meet the conditions— to be beneficiaries of a pension, which is built based on contributions during their working career.

The program has been improved over the years, for example, the age to qualify for an old-age pension was lowered, before it was 65 years old but in 1987 it was established at 60 years; In addition, other modifications have been made in the statistical analysis of population factors, to give the program continuity and financial strength.

Currently, the IGSS pays monthly payments to an average of 170,000 people each month, and during the pandemic payments have not been interrupted. Pensioners also receive two annual bonuses, a Christmas bonus and the right to general medical services and specialties, as well as medications and treatments.

Agreement 1124 of the Board of Directors of the IGSS regulates the program, it uses a staggered average premium financial system that forms a capitalization reserve to compensate future obligations of the taxpayers, the workers contribute 1.83 percent of their salary and the employers the 3.67 percent. The IVS protects the member due to disability or old age; Likewise, it grants the beneficiaries protection for survival, with medical and economic attention, in the event of the death of the insured.

historical display

In recognition of the work that the Department of Legal Medicine and Disability Assessment has historically carried out for the program’s insured, the Pecuniary Benefits Sub-Management installed a temporary exhibition of historical documents and disability assessment objects. This exhibition is located on the first level of the IGSS Central Offices, in the Affiliate Service Center (CATAFI), so that it can be appreciated by the people who visit the building. Authorities from the Board of Directors and the Administration of the IGSS attended the inauguration activity.

The exhibition tells the story of this department that is central to the IVS Program, because it prepares the opinions that support the evaluations in the processes of cash benefits to affiliates and pensioners of the Illness, Maternity and Accident Program (EMA) and IVS. .

This department has 40 workers and is the only one at an institutional level that determines the degree of disability that a person may have, based on Agreement 1124 of the Board of Directors, the State Passive Class Law, and scientific international standards.

The exhibition will be permanent and every two months it will be dedicated to different departments and areas that work in the operation of the IVS Program.

Guatemala, March 2022