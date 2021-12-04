Communist horror in Pyongyang, terrifying rumors – Libero Quotidiano





They were by his side during his father’s funeral, now they are gone. We are talking about the seven guardians of Kim Jong Un, who accompanied him in his rise to power, inherited in Pyongyang in December 2011. At the time, the North Korean leader was 27 years old and unknown to the general public. From then on, however, those seven people were killed. In the photos and videos shot at the time they could be seen next to Kim, engaged in escort the hearse with the coffin of his father, Kim Jong-il.





As the Corriere della Sera, behind the leader marched Jang Song-thaek, husband of Kim’s aunt, who had strong ties to Beijing. Ten years ago there was a rumor that his job was to ensure a peaceful succession to his nephew. In reality, however, he would have plotted, perhaps with the Chinese, to use Kim as a puppet. That is why he was then arrested in 2013, during a session of the Politburo. Propaganda showed the time when two soldiers dragged him away, towards the firing squad. On the other side of the car, however, was Deputy Marshal Ri Yong-ho, head of the People’s Army, who had promptly sworn allegiance to the new leader. Six months later Ri was relieved of command “for health reasons” e he hasn’t been seen since.





The other five of the funeral procession also disappeared: among them the propaganda leader, replaced by Kim’s younger sister; a deputy marshal, a general, the chief of the secret police and the former secretary of the Korean Workers’ Party. The only one in that photo to be left standing is Kim Jong Un, who is now doing ten years as a Respected Marshal.



