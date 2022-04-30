Communist Party promotes two generals in Cuba

Cuba’s Communist Party overrode its own rules this week to promote an old-guard general to the organization’s top decision-making bodies, the latest in a series of recent changes reflecting the challenges facing a aging military leadership clinging to power.

Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa, 83, first deputy minister of the Cuban armed forces, became a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party and its Central Committee on Tuesday during a partisan meeting. His appointment goes against the Party’s own rules changed at its last Congress last year to ban officials aged 60 and over from holding a seat on the Central Committee and those over 70 from becoming members of the Politburo. .

The secretary of the Central Committee, Roberto Morales Ojeda, asked its members to make an exception to select Espinosa despite the age limits, citing “his long record of service as a military chief inside and outside of Cuba” and “his loyalty to the leaders of the Revolution”, according to Granma, the Party newspaper. Espinosa fought in Cuba’s forays into Africa and is believed to be close to Raúl Castro, who officially retired as Party secretary last year but remains the country’s top leader.

Division General Ricardo Rigel Tejeda, 58, recently appointed head of the Eastern Army, was also selected Tuesday as a member of the Party’s Central Committee. Rigel Tejeda replaced Major General Agustín Peña Porres, a former head of the Eastern Army, who died last year among more than a dozen active and retired high-ranking military officers whose deaths have been linked to the Covid pandemic.

The recent appointments illustrate “the importance of ensuring that the military maintains its influence in party and country politics,” said Brian Fonseca, a former US Southern Command analyst and director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy in Florida International University.

Espinosa’s appointment “is the result of loyalty to Raúl and the revolution, as well as the fact that he is highly respected,” Fonseca said. “Most promotions follow the same pattern. Still, his appointment is likely to come with the understanding that another will be made in the coming years.”

But as the generals who fought with the Castro brothers age, changes at the top of the leadership have become more frequent.

Espinosa’s appointment comes amid rumors about the deteriorating health of the Minister of the Armed Forces, Álvaro López Miera, 79, also a member of the Political Bureau. Cuban state media do not usually publish information about the health of government officials, but a recent report indicated that Espinosa and Rigel Tejeda presided over an act commemorating the creation of the Eastern Army, an annual ceremony usually attended by the top chief of the army. Instead, López Miera sent a letter congratulating the troops, according to the Cuban state news agency.

López Miera himself took charge of the Armed Forces when his former boss, Leopoldo Cintra Frías, 80, one of the old guard generals close to the Castro brothers, was “released from his responsibilities” shortly before the start of Congress. of the Party in April last year.

The Cuban army is one of the pillars that support the regime that is now six decades old, and the generals occupy approximately a third of the seats in the Political Bureau. Under Raúl and his successor, ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, top military officials have been assigned key ministries and other government posts, while also holding more seats in political bodies such as the National Assembly and the Central Committee. of the Party.

Among the generals in the Political Bureau are the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, and Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, the president of the GAESA military conglomerate that is linked to a network of offshore companies. Rodríguez López-Calleja, Raúl Castro’s former son-in-law, was a figure who moved mostly in the shadows, but when Castro turned 90, the general was finally appointed to the National Assembly and Political Bureau last year.

The military also plays a dominant role in the economy, through GAESA, the consortium that manages most of the island’s economic life, including several hotel chains, real estate development, supermarkets, gas stations, and many other profitable businesses, including the Special Development Zone in the Port of Mariel, near Havana.

“The Cuban military plays a central role in the future of the country, whether people like it or not,” said James L. Bruno, a former US diplomat who acted as a liaison during talks with Cuban officials at the Guantánamo Base in The 1990s.

Under the Trump and Biden administrations, several military personnel have been sanctioned for their role in human rights violations in Cuba and their support for the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, including López Miera, the head of the armed forces, and Rodríguez López- Lane. But excluding those involved in serious abuses, Bruno said, the United States would likely have to deal with the Cuban military during a transition.

“When a transition comes to Cuba, eventually, if we want to act pragmatically, we are going to need to deal with the military because, on the one hand, I think whether they like it or not, they will have to exert a stabilizing influence,” Bruno said.

The former diplomat described the military with whom he interacted as professional, pragmatic and even “opportunistic.”

“I really had a feeling that most of these people will accept any system that takes charge of the future of the country,” Bruno said. “We have seen it when the Soviet Union fell apart. We saw all these guys who are communist apparatchiks suddenly become capitalists getting rich. But in a strictly pragmatic sense, they also provided some stability to the transition.”

Perhaps sensing the same dangers, old-guard leaders have prevented mid-ranking officials from climbing the political ladder, despite Castro’s promises to renew leadership with loyal younger officers. The widespread protests that took Cuban authorities by surprise last July could have given the so-called historic leaders another argument to stay in power, a concern that could also explain the unusual timing of General Espinosa’s appointment, in the period between two party congresses.

“The selection of one of the last remaining and committed historical figures like Espinosa could mean that tensions persist among party leaders about the future of Cuba after July 11,” Fonseca said. “So the selection could be intentional and designed to tilt the PCC’s top leadership in favor of continuity rather than change.”

