Community house at the former Ai Colli hospital “It will provide medical assistance 24 hours a day”

The hospital in the Brusegana Hills will host the “community house” of Padua. These are the new territorial health structures, envisaged by the NRP, where the Paduans will be able to find a “medical presence” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with also the “family nurses” and various specialists. This was decided by the committee of mayors of the former Usl 16 which last Thursday elected the first citizen of Piove Davide Gianella as the new president and drew up the list of “houses” to be sent to Rome by January.

COMMUNITY HOUSES

A single structure in which citizens will find medical assistance, specialists, primary diagnostic services, sampling points and vaccinations: these are the “community houses” envisaged by the NRP to design the healthcare of the future. This is the “physical, proximity and easily identifiable place that the assisted person can access in order to get in touch with the health, social and health care and social assistance system”, according to the definition of the Agenas. There will be 1,288 in Italy, 105 in Veneto and about twenty in the Euganean province. And they will have to open by 2026, thanks to the 2 billion euros insured by the NRP. Indeed, Covid has taught that a filter is needed in the area to avoid improper access to hospitals, in particular for elderly and chronic patients. Each “house” will have 10-15 counseling and examination rooms, 5 administrative staff units, 10 general practitioners and 8 nurses.

THE NETWORK OF HUB AND SPOKE

For the districts of Padua and the belt, the mayors, together with the USL, have imagined a network of hubs and spokes, with “pivot” centers and satellite structures. So in the Padua Bacchiglione district the hub will be the hospital in the Brusegana Hills and there will be three spoke houses in Saonara, Noventa and Limena. As for the Terme district, the hub remains the center of Selvazzano in Piazza De ‘Claricini, while the other two “community houses” will be in Abano and Rubano. Finally, for the Piovese the main center is in the former headquarters of the district in Piove in via San Rocco while the other two structures will be in Maserà and Pontelongo.

In practice, in Limena, Abano, Noventa and Maserà the “community houses” will find space in new structures that will be built ad hoc, while in the other places chosen, existing structures will be adapted. By the end of the month, the Municipalities concerned must send the documentation to the Local Health Service and by January the Regions must send the mappings to the Ministry.

«It is a great opportunity because the NRR will pay for the investments on the structures. Our task, however, will be to fill these “houses” with content, developing a new model of territorial socio-health – explains Gianella – Once the very first phase has been overcome, we are now entering the operational part. The mayors, as always, are in the field for the citizens ». –

