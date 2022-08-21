Community Transmission of Monkeypox Detected in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is in the second of four levels of monkeypox transmissionwith localized infections within a defined subpopulation.

This was reported by the Dr. Melissa MarzanChief Epidemiology Officer of the Health Department who highlighted that 90% of the cases have been in people who identified themselves as homosexual and bisexual, as well as men who have had sex with men.

According to Health data, as of this Friday, 75 cases had been confirmed in Puerto Rico, the majority (73) in men. Of the 75 cases, 73 have been in residents of the country.

Of the cases detected, it has also been found that 81% were sexually active in the last 21 days, 32% had travel history to countries with confirmed cases of this type, 56% were from the Metropolitan region and 9.3% were identified as heterosexuals. Meanwhile, 38.7% are people between 30 and 39 years old.

According to Marzán, the three most common symptoms in the 73 cases of residents of the country have been: skin lesions (97% of cases), fever (62.7%) and lymphadenopathy or inflammation of the lymph nodes (56%) .

In addition to the 75 confirmed cases, Health has registered another 48 suspects, five under investigation and 20 close contacts.

As for vaccination, as of Friday, 789 people had been vaccinated against this disease in Puerto Rico.

“We are all susceptible, but there are some populations more at risk,” said Marzán.

As reported, the populations identified as most at risk are the following: people who in the past 21 days had sex with people with skin lesions, people who had sex with strangers, people who had sex with more than one person and contacts close to confirmed cases. Others at risk, he said, include gay, bisexual, transgender, gender nonconforming and gender nonconforming people, as well as those on PrEP to prevent HIV infection.

“Our greatest emphasis is to identify cases,” said Marzán, who warned people suspected of contagion to consult with their health providers so that, if they are infected, they can proceed with contact tracing.

Also, he indicated, work is being done on strategies to make the vaccine against this disease more accessible to people at risk. For this reason, he informed that a guidance line has been created that will be working from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm There they will be able to notify the person if they are eligible or not for the vaccine and where they can go. The phone numbers to call are: 787-522-3976 and 939-227-9400.

Regarding the transmission, he commented that there are four levels. The first is when all cases are imported. The second, where Puerto Rico is located, when there is local transmission within a defined subpopulation. The third when there is local transmission in various subpopulations and the fourth is significant community transmission.