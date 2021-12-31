Como, all the good (and bad) of 2021

2021 is coming to an end and, waiting to celebrate the arrival of 2022, HelloComo offers an overview of the protagonists and the most significant events that occurred in Como and its province during the year that is about to end.

JANUARY 22, 2021

ASTRA CINEMA SAVED

The fundraising campaign is successful: thanks to the generosity of over 850 people, they are raised all 85 thousand euros needed for reopen the Astra cinema after two years of hiatus and thus start the urgent renovations. In June, the “Amici dell’Astra” association was formed, with Francesca Caminada (president), Federico Frigerio (vice-president), Matteo Torri (secretary), Andrea Fontana and Alexander Falzaroni. Work starts in early July, but the initial reopening date (set for the end of 2021) is postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic, which forces the construction of a new ventilation system (instead of adapting the existing one) with an increase in times and costs compared to the initial plan.

MARCH 24, 2021

MAX ANGIONI SECOND TO ITALIA’S GOT TALENT

The actor and comedian Max Angioni he ranks second in the eleventh edition of Italia’s Got Talent, after having conquered and entertained the four judges Jo Bastianich, Federica Pellegrini, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano. His irresistible comedy, as well as entertaining all of Italy, brings him among the participants of the second edition of LOL – Who laughs is out, the comedy show of Amazon Original Italian records, alongside characters of the caliber of Virginia Raffaele, Mago Forrest, Tess Masazza, Maccio Capatonda, Diana Del Bufalo, the Pozzolis (Alice Mangione and Gianmarco Pozzoli), Corrado Guzzanti (in the first edition there was his sister Caterina) and Maria Di Biase. Between March and April 2022 it will be available on Prime Video.

25 APRIL 2021

FOOTBALL COMO IN B

The day of the Liberation Day, the Como 1907 beats Alexandria 2-1 in a Sinigaglia stadium without an audience and wins the promotion to Serie B. The fans, outside the stadium, explode with joy and give life to the celebrations.

30 JUNE 2021

FIRST EDITION VILLA OLMO FESTIVAL

After almost a year and a half of stoppage of the culture and entertainment sector due to the health emergency, it begins the first edition of the Villa Olmo Festival, a festival that, until August 15, animated the park of the famous eighteenth-century residence with more than 60 shows including music, theater, dance and cinema. The festival, strongly supported by Municipality of Como, was created in collaboration with the Social Theater of Como / AsLiCo and with the involvement of the most significant and active cultural realities in the area.

11 JULY 2021

PINK FROGS IN A1 SERIES

The Pink Como frogs, led by Tete Pozzi, at the Legnano swimming pool, conquer the historic promotion in Serie A1 for women water polo. A great satisfaction for the girls and for the whole city, a sign of the team’s commitment and determination.

25 – 28 JULY 2021

CLOUDS ON THE LAKE

Violent storms hit the whole province, especially in the areas of the Upper Lake. Among the most affected villages, Cernobbio, Blevio and Laglio. Damage, debris and rivers of mud force the population to leave the areas and see firefighters, law enforcement and volunteers busy for days. There are many fundraisers and aid that come from various parts. In addition to various authorities, George Clooney, an illustrious tenant of Villa Oleandra, also goes to the places of the disaster.

11 OCTOBER 2021

A BALLOON AGAINST THE VOLTIAN TEMPLE

A hot air balloon, taking off, hits the Volta Temple damaging several tiles and the frieze of a column, which falls to the ground. The incident goes viral on the web and star of numerous memes. The restoration and refurbishment works lasted about two months: on 10 December the Volta Temple, returned to its splendor, reopens to the public.

NOVEMBER 8, 2021

COMO IS A UNESCO CREATIVE CITY

It’s official: the city of Como officially joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for the field Textile craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. “Now – commented the mayor Mario Landriscina – begins a fascinating game that we hope to win. Because the status must be maintained and we have qualifications that will allow us to bring the Como brand all over the world ».

NOVEMBER 16, 2021

COMO COURIER CLOSES

The latest issue of Courier of Como, the local newspaper of the province of Como born on 19 October 1997 on the initiative of Editoriale srl and distributed in conjunction with Corriere della Sera. L’Editoriale srl, a company in liquidation, 97.50% controlled by the Lariana publishing cooperative, has been committed since 2018 to relaunch the publication, but the attempt collided with “The year of the pandemic and the consequent collapse of advertising revenues. All this has made this commitment unsustainable ”.

NOVEMBER 29, 2021

WORKS ON THE TREMEZZINA VARIANT STARTED

The Regina state road closes, near Colonno, for the first phase of the works of the variant of Tremezzina. The traffic stop will last until next March 29, 2022, then the road will be reopened with two-way traffic to facilitate traffic flows, in conjunction with the start of the tourist season.

DECEMBER 9, 2021

ON PRIME ARRIVES “THE FERRAGNEZ – THE SERIES”

The first episode of T.he Ferragnez – The Series, documentary series, filmed between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, whose protagonists are the couple formed by Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, accompanied by their families. The first episode is titled “It’s Christmas Time ”and takes place in a beautiful villa in Tremezzina, villa Porto Felice di Mezzegra, where family and friends get together to spend the Christmas holidays amidst games and special effects. Here, Lake Como becomes a magnificent protagonist with its winter colors, the nights illuminated by the lights of the party and the elegant welcome.

DECEMBER 16, 2021

IT COMES OUT IN THE “HOUSE OF GUCCI” ROOMS

It comes out, in Italian and Como cinemas, “House of Gucci”, the film signed by British director Ridley Scott, with Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, partially shot on Lake Como. The set was set up at Villa Balbiano di Lenno, in Tremezzina, where a winter atmosphere was recreated with a thick fog on the lake.