Como, Gattuso: “We couldn’t do more than that. The nervous Gumina? I hope it won’t happen again”

Giacomo Gattuso, the Como coach, comments in the press room about the narrow defeat at home against Pisa: “Today I tried them all, taking advantage of all the changes I had available to throw in the most offensive players I had. I believe that more than this can not be done. At one point there was the risk of taking the second and third goals as they are deadly in the open field but we remained in balance holding well and we had opportunities to equalize. Too bad because the team has played the part against one of the strongest teams in the league. I just have to congratulate the team, it’s a pity that the game started in an unfavorable way and this made things more difficult ”.

Could this form be revised?

“The performance was there, regardless of the final result. To play 4-4-2 you need to have full-backs with decisive characteristics, that’s why I chose this solution that could also have been good to have more defensive solidity since they play with three forwards. They had chances but we did not constantly suffer their strength. The result remains negative leaves some regret but I think the tactical solution was the right one and it was interpreted well. Vignali was nervous, he was not calm in playing but this did not depend on the role. He missed many steps “.

Did Parisians move well between the lines?

“I don’t like talking about singles but in the first half he was the player who created the most in the offensive department by skipping the man without having an offensive position. He could slip away, look for his position to be incisive. He’s not a classic attacking midfielder but he did well today. “

Did you expect a little more dynamism in midfield?

“In the second half it became difficult, we looked for the long ball for the attackers instead of getting there more through the game. Over time the difficulties also increased from the mental aspect and we were no longer lucid but I cannot blame my team for anything. We gave everything, I think we couldn’t do more than that today, also thanks to the opponents ”.

Could Cat have more space in the next races?

“He has already been on the bench for a long time, he hasn’t trained with the team for six months. I wanted to reward him at that point in the game, I needed his qualities but it will take a few weeks to get him in acceptable condition. At that moment we needed that type of player and I thought I’d throw him in ”.

Is Gabrielloni from the first minute a possibility?

“I have four forwards that I believe in, they are doing well. I choose based on what I see during the week. They are all fundamental players, more than two at a time initially I cannot let them play. The season is long, everyone will be needed. The important thing is that they help us achieve results ”.

La Gumina left the field very nervous …

“He was nervous but I have to make the changes, if he’s nervous he mustn’t show it otherwise I’ll get angry. This nervousness in such a delicate moment of the race does not suit me. He must keep it to himself also out of respect for his teammate who is about to enter his place. I hope it won’t happen again ”.