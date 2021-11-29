Como – Parma: 1-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all for the live Como-Parma, a good continuation of the evening. 22:28

Back on the pitch on Wednesday, with Parma-Brescia and Cittadella-Como. 22:28

A goal and a point each for Como and Parma who share the stakes at the end of a lively and hard-fought match. In the first half Gliozzi gets a penalty saved by Buffon but then manages to score at the beginning of the second half. In the end, Inglese’s header puts everything back on track. 22:30

90 ‘+ 4’ IT’S OVER! COMO-PARMA 1-1! Networks by Gliozzi and Inglese. 22:25

90 ‘+ 3’ Punishment for Como on the field trocar. 22:24

90 ‘+ 2’ PARMA VERY CLOSE TO THE ADVANTAGE! Danilo’s header but Osorio removes the ball aimed at the goal, then kicks Benedyczak, Facchin’s response. 22:24

90 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Bellemo on Brunetta, an opportunity for the guests. 22:21

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery. 22:20

89 ‘ Cross from Vazquez who tries again to feed English but this time the measure is imprecise. 22:19

88 ‘ Massa calls Iachini back to his technical area. 22:18

86 ‘ Parity re-established at the ” Sinigaglia ” a few minutes from the end. 22:17

85 ‘ GOAL! Como 1-1 PARMA! English Network. Draw of the guests: cross by Vazquez and a soft header by Inglese that beats Facchin. Look at the card of the player Roberto Inglese22:17

84 ‘ Arrigoni can throw the tips towards Buffon but he misses the measure of the suggestion. 22:14

82 ‘ Correia risks something on Iovine’s pressure. 22:12

80 ‘ In the meantime, game stopped: Solini suffered a blow to the lip. The defender must be medicated. 22:10

78 ‘ Vazquez turns and kicks from outside the area, an easy left-footed shot for the Larian goalkeeper. 22:08

76 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN COMO: Gabrielloni enters, Gliozzi exits. 22:07

76 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN COMO: Peli enters, Parisini exits. 22:06

75 ‘ FACCHIN WARNINGS: waste of time. 22:07

74 ‘ CROSS SHOOTING BY CORREIA! Football with the effect of the Parma winger coming out very little: Facchin seemed surprised. The sphere slightly splinters the crossbar. 22:04

73 ‘ Tense cross by Iovine, Buffon’s high grip. 22:03

71 ‘ Como remains in attack, winning another corner kick. 22:02

70 ‘ Right from distance by Iovine, there is a deviation for a corner. 22:00

70 ‘ ENGLISH WARNINGS: Do it on Ioannou. 22:00

68 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN PARMA: Correia enters, Sohm exits. 21:59

66 ‘ English air bank for Benedyczak, whose left diagonal comes out to the side, to the left of Facchin. 21:56

65 ‘ Iovine, with the head, throws again La Gumina: right foot from a tight angle that goes out on the bottom. 21:55

64 ‘ WARNINGS OSORIO: do it on Parisians. 21:54

61 ‘ SCAGLIA! On the developments, the defender kicks with a left-footed flight, committing Buffon. 21:52

61 ‘ Como counterattack with Iovine serving La Gumina in the area, right deflected by Cobbaut in a corner kick. 21:52

60 ‘ ENGLISH HEAD SHOT! Vazquez catches the attacker in the center of the area, central shot for Facchin. 21:50

58 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN PARMA: Brunetta enters, Juric exits. 21:49

58 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN PARMA: English enters, Tutino exits. 21:48

57 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN PARMA: Osorio enters, Balogh exits. 21:47

55 ‘ Game stopped, Balogh anticipates the direct opponent and goes to the ground: muscle problem in the right thigh. 21:53

53 ‘ Quick check of the Var: both Gliozzi’s position and contact with Cobbaut are regular. 21:45

52 ‘ GOAL! COMO 1-0 Parma! Gliozzi network. The hosts have the advantage: a cross from Parisians and an under-sized winning touch from Gliozzi. Look at the player’s card Ettore Gliozzi21:44

52 ‘ EXIT OF FACCHIN! Providential advance of the goalkeeper on Benedyczak. 21:42

52 ‘ Schiattarella’s right-footed shot from the edge, a central shot blocked by Facchin. 21:41

50 ‘ Opportunity for Parma, Solini loses the ball, Vazquez puts in the center for Tutino: support for Sohm, powerful right-foot deflected for a corner. 21:40

48 ‘ Solini anticipates Tutino in a corner kick. 21:38

47 ‘ RIGHT OF LA GUMINA! The transformation is blocked by Buffon, posted on the far post. 21:37

46 ‘ BALOGH WARNING: do it on the edge of the area on Gliozzi. 21:36

46 ‘ No changes during the interval. 21:36

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF COMO-PARMA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-0. 21:35

Teams in the locker room: Gattuso and Iachini study the moves in view of the recovery. 21:24

Draw with white nets at the interval between Como and Parma but there was no lack of emotions. The most important, the penalty that Buffon saved from Gliozzi. Injury for Chajia. 21:23

45 ‘+ 2’ FIRST END: COMO-PARMA 0-0! Penalty missed by Gliozzi in the 40th minute. 21:20

45 ‘+ 1’ The guests are phrasing in the opposing half of the pitch. 21:20

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery. 21:18

44 ‘ Powerful right of Bellemo in the area, Schiattarella’s block in tackle, but there was still offside. 21:18

43 ‘ Corner for Parma. 21:15

41 ‘ Great opportunity wasted by Como, score always stopped at 0 to 0. 21:15

40 ‘ BUFFON PARS THE PENALTY! Gliozzi kicks in a not too angled way and the goalkeeper blocks the ball! 21:21

39 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR COMO! Gliozzi takes his position, Juric knocks him down. No indecision for Massa. 21:12

38 ‘ REVERSE OF VIGNALI! Great play by the Como defender, an important save by Buffon. 21:11

37 ‘ Corner kick in favor of Como, won by Parisians. 21:10

35 ‘ Gliozzi and La Gumina do not understand each other, a good opportunity for Gattuso’s formation fades. 21:08

34 ‘ Throw-in for the hosts in their own half. 21:07

32 ‘ Shy protests from Como for Bellemo’s fall in the area, everything is regular. 21:05

30 ‘ In the last few minutes, Del Prato has lowered his position, to constitute a four-man defense. 21:03

29 ‘ Benedyczak makes a foul on Vignali in pressing. 21:02

27 ‘ Scrum in the Parma area, the ball reaches La Gumina: left footed, wall of the ducal defense. 21:00

26 ‘ Interesting cross from Vignali towards Gliozzi, Danilo anticipates him for a corner. 20:59

24 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN COMO: Iovine enters, Chajia exits. 20:57

23 ‘ The number 7 leaves the pitch on a stretcher, applause in support of the ” Sinigaglia ”: suspected sprained right knee. 21:00

22 ‘ INJURY FOR CHAJIA! The Como midfielder gets hurt by crossing: health care on the field. Iachini forced to the first substitution. 20:56

21 ‘ First corner kick in favor of Como. 20:54

20 ‘ COBBAUT WARN: Do it from behind against La Gumina. 20:53

19 ‘ Vazquez crosses too much on the goalkeeper, who makes the ball his own without difficulty. 20:52

17 ‘ TUTINO! Assist in depth for the attacker, right diagonal that comes out just to the right of Facchin. 20:50

17 ‘ Bellemo tries to launch La Gumina, a decisive intervention by Danilo. 20:52

16 ‘ Buffon smanaccia on Ioannou’s cross from the left. 20:49

14 ‘ PARIS WARNINGS: do it on Del Prato. 20:46

12 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR PARMA! Tutino serves Benedyczak in front of Facchin, shot and rejected by the Como goalkeeper for a corner. 20:45

11 ‘ Arrigoni cross from the right, ball directly at the end of the field. 20:44

10 ‘ Verbal warning of the referee to Ioannou, guilty of excessive protests about the decision of a lineout. 20:43

8 ‘ Juric’s cross deflected, Facchin intervenes in a clumsy way and allows a shot from the flag to the guests. 20:41

6 ‘ La Gumina with his back to the door, Schattarella’s foul pressure. 20:39

4 ‘ Suspicious contact in the Parma area between Gliozzi and Cobbaut, Massa lets go: mutual restraint between the two contenders. 20:39

3 ‘ Schiatterella tries to verticalize for Benedyczak but the ball is too deep. 20:35

1 ‘ Game stopped, shot in the face suffered by Del Prato in the contrast with La Gumina. The yellow and blue winger is able to continue. 20:35

1 ‘ START COMO-PARMA! First ball played by Schiattarella. 20:33

Teams in the field under the orders of Massa: hosts in blue suits, guests in the Juventus crusader shirt. 20:31

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:12

Gattuso is without the suspended Cerri and opts for Gliozzi alongside La Gumina; in goal Facchin, in midfield Parisians preferred to Iovine. Iachini, who took over from the exonerated Maresca, is grappling with the injured Mihaila, Coulibaly and Valenti: in a wide attack on the Benedyczak-Tutino couple, with Vazquez behind him. 20:27

LINE-UP PARMA (3-4-1-2): Buffon – Balogh, Danilo, Cobbaut – Sohm, Schiattarella, Juric, Del Prato – Vazquez – Benedyczak, Tutino. Available: Iacoponi, Brunetta, Turk, Osorio, Busi, Traore, Colombi, Bonny, Inglese, Correia, Man. 21:58

LINE-UP COMO (4-4-2): Facchin – Vignali, Scaglia, Solini, Ioannou – Parisini, Bellemo, Arrigoni, Chajia – Gliozzi, La Gumina Available: Toninelli, Bertoncini, Iovine, Kabashi, Gabrielloni, Bolchini, H ‘ Maidat, Zanotti, Peli, Bovolon, Zito. 20:02

In the previous round, Lariani knocked out in Monza while the ducals drew against Cosenza at home. 20:03

The match will be directed by Mr. Davide Massa of Imperia. At the Var Dionisi. 19:59

The challenge of ” Sinigaglia ” pits two teams separated by two lengths: hosts at 19 points, guests at 17 points, just above the playout area. 19:59

Welcome to the Como-Parma live match, valid for the 14th round of Serie B. 19:57