Como, the lake of the stars broken in two: for thirty kilometers, two hours of travel

Tremezzina (Como) – They had yet to recover from the pandemic and will be forced to stop again on the Lake Como, this time not because of a virus but of a maxi construction site which in Italy can be an even worse evil. They share even before starting work for the construction of the Variant of Tremezzina, ten kilometers of road built largely in tunnels, not so much for the costs, which are also astronomical – over 400 million euros – as for the fact that the shipyard will cut the lake in two for over four months. From the end of November until next April 1st it will be impossible to pass on the Statale Regina, the ridge of the lake that connects Como with Domaso, interrupted in Colonno to build the first mile of the variant.

«It would take Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, we have to be content with George Clooney “, they throw it on laughter in Tremezzina where in just over a month to go to Como by car they will be forced to circumnavigate the lake. At best, it will take two and a half hours to go up to Sorico and go down to Lecco, double the scarce time it takes today to reach the capital. The alternative is to go up to Porlezza continue for San Fedele Intelvi and from here go down to Como, in this case about thirty kilometers are saved compared to the tour of the lake, “just“ 61 kilometers against 88, but since the road is in the mountains it takes no less than an hour and forty minutes.




For those who work in Como, the alternative is to take the ferry from Tremezzina to Como it takes you to do it in an hour and 36 minutes, at a cost of 10.40 euros for the single journey, to which another 4.40 euros must be added if you use the hydrofoil. The day ticket costs 23.30 euros and the weekly pass, valid for 6 days, 69.90 euros. “We are ready to do our part to face this emergency – explains Alessandro Acquafredda, General Manager of Navigazione Laghi -. Usually during the winter we take care of the maintenance of our fleet, this year we will postpone to offer all the boats at our disposal. “. Four more ferries will be available to the towns of the lake, which will also be joined by three hydrofoils to allow speed connections. “The ferries will be in operation in the range from 4.55 in the morning until 24.40 at night, the connections will be strengthened with ten new routes from 5.20 in the morning to 21.50”.




Even so for the commuters of the lake it announces itself a little bleeding. For the two kilometer crossing from Cadenabbia to Bellagio it just takes 10 minutes, with a cost that varies between 8.60 and 14.40 euros per way depending on the length of your car. The ten-crossing carnet varies between 77 and 129.20 euros, the monthly pass ranges from 147.50 to 253 euros. “To move a boat you need a crew of at least three people, so the costs of the service are huge – concludes Alessandro Acquafredda – We are ready to do our part, but we are counting on concrete economic help”. The bill will be paid by Anas and the Region, as well as the people of the lake.

