Compact diesel cars segment C: data and prices of diesel fuel averages

A logical choice that goes beyond the trends, waiting for the electric and plug-in hybrid car to consolidate as an alternative, and to enjoy public support for the purchase of a structural type in Italy, in short. In the meantime, it is a fact that the engine that can meet the needs of this transition period is diesel. The market certifies the strong growth of hybrids, but a large part of motorists remains looking for cars with low consumption in long journeys, on motorway journeys or in working life made up of daily trips for tens and tens of kilometers. Diesel cars in October continue to decrease in sales, reaching a share of 18% in the month and 23% in the total for the current year. In the same period of 2020 they weighed 34%. It goes down progressively, in short, but it does not collapse, demonstrating that there is what the technicians would call an “unresolved question”, that is a series of needs to which diesel currently responds without finding alternatives. However, it is wrong to refer to Sport Utility cars, where the electrification of petrol engines has already marked the change. Diesel still counts among the most classic mediums of segment C, the type of car considered until the arrival of SUVs as the cornerstone of the market and which today, in fact, finds itself boasting an ideal aerodynamic efficiency to contain consumption, or less air resistance than other car formulas. Going beyond evaluations that are not due to us, and are not technical, the diesel engine can now boast two decades of research in Europe, and the disputes made in the past on the circumvention of emission limits have today brought manufacturers to a level of certification objectively very high, in line with the Euro 6 D standard. Clean engines for cars up to 440 cm long, offering compactness and road-riding quality: we have selected 14, indicating the different levels of power, emissions, price, performance and consumption . Logical choices, first of all.