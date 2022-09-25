Compañerismo imposes hegemony in the Dominican State since 1996

The comradeship raised by four of the main political organizations in the country has imposed hegemonic control of the State in the last three decades, preventing the structuring of an economic, political and social model capable of warding off even one of the basic needs of the population.

Emerged through the zigzagging thread enthroned by the leadership of Juan Bosch and José Francisco Peña Gómez, the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and now the People’s Force (FP), control since 1996 all levels of power.

The leadership of these organizations clung during this prolonged period to the French expression laissez faire, laissez passer, thus allowing their colleagues to act in complete freedom with minimal intervention from the State and a guarantee of alternation.

For example, the PLD comrades defeated the PRD in the presidential elections of 1996, 2004 and 2008, with Leonel Fernández as candidate; and in those of 2012, with Danilo Medina, who was re-elected in 2016 against the PRM and Luis Abinader. They also dominated the legislative and municipal elections of 2006 and 2010.

While the PRD comrades, who had already triumphed in the 1978 and 1982 elections, triumphed again in the 2000 elections, with Hipólito Mejía as presidential candidate, they also swept the 1998 and 2002 legislative and municipal elections.

From that moment an invincible empire of the comrades arose, as the members of these four parties call themselves indistinctly, who went on to direct the Executive, Legislative, Judicial and Municipal powers in a political system where 23 other organizations cohabit.

time of compatriots

The framework described was not always like this. The PRD comrades installed themselves in power in 1963, after the decapitation of the tyranny of Rafael L. Trujillo. But they only remained in the presidency of the Republic for seven months due to the coup against Bosch.

At the end of the April War of 1965 and elections were held in 1966, the PRD comrades together with Bosch succumbed for the first time to the compatriots led by Joaquín Balaguer, who would dominate the electoral board for 12 years (1966-1978).

During that time, Bosch split from the PRD and founded the PLD in 1973 with a group of loyal comrades. The story continued when the PRD, with Peña Gómez at the helm, dethroned Balaguer’s compatriots in the periods 1978-1982 and 1982-1986.

As if it were a historical arrhythmia, Balaguer’s compatriots regained power to remain for 10 years (1986-1996), once again defeating the divided PRD-Peñagomist and PLD-Boschist comrades in the elections of 1986, 1990 and 1994.

In 1990, a first reunion was attempted between the fellow Boschists and Peñagomists. But it faded amid the post-election crisis, Bosch’s narrow defeat, and the split from the PRD when Jacobo Majluta founded the Independent Revolutionary Party (PRI).

change the scenery

In the 1996 elections there was a surprising event in the Dominican political world. Balaguer’s compatriots and Bosch’s comrades materialized an alliance in the second electoral round. A kind of “compañitriotas”, to postulate Fernández and defeat the companions of the PRD and Peña Gómez.

This atypical pact was short-lived. A new attempt to reissue it would fail in the 2000 elections, and the PRD comrades, with Hipólito Mejía, managed to defeat the PLD comrades, with Danilo Medina as candidate, and the PRSC compatriots, with Balaguer’s latest candidacy.

From this moment on, the compatriots were divided after the death of Balaguer on July 14, 2002, and the fight would then be waged between the PLD and PRD comrades until the 2012 elections, after which the PRD suffered its last major division. .

PRM comrades emerged from the ashes of the PRM fractionation in 2014, who achieved second place in their first electoral experience in 2016, when comrades from the PLD and Miguel Vargas’s PRD joined together to make possible the re-election of Danilo Medina.

A schism would occur again in the national political scene in 2019, this time in the ranks of the PLD comrades. Its president and leader Leonel Fernández, like Bosch in 1973, divided the party to found Fuerza del Pueblo with a handful of companions, after the traumatic internal primaries in October.

PRM inflection

The 2020 elections were held in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The comrades of the PLD led Gonzalo Castillo as presidential candidate and repeated the miracle of the alliance with the comrades of the PRD led by Miguel Vargas.

This time, however, the alliance of PLD and PRD comrades, who had already been defeated in the municipal elections in March, succumbed in the presidential and legislative elections on July 5, before the comrades from the PRM and Luis Abinader.

It is significant to point out that in those elections the Perremeist comrades made partial alliances in at least 20 provinces with the new FP and Fernandez comrades, who occupied a distant third place.

Now that the propaganda maelstrom for the 2024 elections is moving forward, the Dominican Republic projects a scenario that once again points towards the consolidation of the enthroned camaraderie.

This is the case, regardless of the inflection shown by the PRM comrades, in a kind of Dominican geopolitics, with a government that arrived two years ago holding out the promise of change and combating corruption and impunity arranged by the comrades of the governments that they preceded him.