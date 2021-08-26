Companies and asset managers have accumulated 1.2 million BTC, worth 57 billion dollars

About 6% of Bitcoin’s current supply was accumulated by asset managers and companies, signaling an increasingly widespread institutional adoption of crypto assets.

According to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide, 816,379 BTC – worth $ 40.1 billion – are currently held by 14 Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers, accounting for 4% of the cryptocurrency offering.

The industry leader, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, accounts for more than 3% of the supply of Bitcoin, handling 654,600 BTC ($ 32 billion at the exchange). CoinShares’ provider XBT is in second place with 48,466 BTC (2.4 billion) equivalent to 0.23% of the offer. The remaining 12 issuers account for 113,313 BTC or 0.54% of the combined offer.

The data provider also tracks 34 public companies that hold BTC on their balance sheets, which collectively control 1% of the Bitcoin supply.

Half of all Bitcoin held by public companies is owned by MicroStrategy, which after recently acquiring an additional 3,907 Bitcoins, now holds 108,992 BTC worth $ 5.3 billion.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla accounts for 20% of Bitcoin held by private companies. The company has accumulated 42,902 BTC, which is worth nearly $ 2.1 billion today.

Private companies amassed another 174,068 BTC worth $ 8.5 million, 0.83% of the Bitcoin supply. About 80% of BTC owned by private companies is held by Block.One: 140,000 BTC worth $ 6.8 billion.

However, estimates fluctuate between the various data providers: Bitcoin Treasuries reports 1.4 million BTC on the balance sheets of asset managers and companies. Another 260,000 BTC is attributed to national government budgets.

As we know, the total supply of Bitcoin will be limited to 21 million BTC, with the latter satoshi which will be mined in the year 2140. At the time of writing, there are around 18.8 million BTC in circulation. However, access to a fifth of all Bitcoins (or more) is believed to have been lost, meaning wealth managers and corporations could actually control a larger share of the supply.

While large entities are engulfing BTC, Ethereum appears to have suffered a supply shock following the London update, which introduced a fee burn mechanism.

According to Watch The Burn, as of August 5, the date of London’s integration, 99,377 Ether (worth $ 313.5 million) has been destroyed – meaning around 4,637 ETH are burned on average every day.