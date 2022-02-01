Companies and professionals damaged by Covid, another 73 million from the Region: the questions are underway

Another 73 million euros to finance businesses and freelancers who have suffered economic consequences as a result of the pandemic. The Musumeci government is implementing a new measure to support the financial capacity and investments of companies and VAT numbers. From today and until March 3, in fact, on the digital platform of Irfis FinSicilia Spa, applications can be submitted as required by the notice of the regional councilor for the economy for “Subsidized loans and non-repayable grants in favor of operators economic and freelance professionals registered with professional associations and holders of a VAT number “.

Who can access the funds

The recipients of the call – under the Po Fesr Sicilia 2014-2020 funds (Action 3.6.2) – can apply for subsidized loans from a minimum of 10 thousand up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros, even if they have already benefited from the aid granted by the state. As required by regional law 9/2020, no creditworthiness assessment of the applicant will be carried out nor is any guarantee required. The notice is aimed at Sicilian professionals, SMEs and micro-enterprises that in 2020 recorded a loss of turnover of at least 30 percent compared to 2019. To be eligible for the loan, it is necessary to have started the business before 31 December 2018. and not have a turnover in 2020 of more than 80 thousand euros if freelancers or 500 thousand euros if companies.

Loans and grants

This measure is also managed by Irfis FinSicilia Spa (www.irfis.it), on the basis of the directives of the Regional Department of Economy. The submission of applications is provided only electronically, on the dedicated digital platform (https://sportelloincentivi.irfis.it), by accessing through Spid (level 2) or the National Service Card (Cns). The loans granted will have to be repaid over four years without interest. The first payment can be made within two years from the use of the contribution. For each loan, it is possible to request a non-repayable grant, of a maximum of 5 thousand euros, to cover the costs of sanitation and adaptation of the workplace and production to the anti-Covid regulations, already incurred between 12 March 2020 and the day before. the date of publication of the notice.

Musumeci: “We help SMEs and professionals”

“We are putting in place additional resources – underlines the president of the Region Nello Musumeci – because we are convinced that our economic fabric must be helped to overcome the difficulties caused by the health emergency. We have made a precise choice of field: to help small and medium-sized enterprises and professionals to invest and relaunch, facilitating access to credit with automatic and less stringent, but no less careful, methods than those imposed by the banking system. In the same way, thanks to the logic of subsidized credit, we use the financial resources allocating them to operators who they bet on their respective activities, so that they fuel real growth “.

Armao: “Immediate liquidity”

“This new call – adds the regional councilor for the economy, Gaetano Armao – aims to offer immediate liquidity to economic and free-professional activities and at the same time, through the granting of a non-repayable share, restoring them for the expenses they incurred. to face the obligations imposed by the pandemic crisis. The total budget of the tender is equal to 73 million euros, which are added to the availability of the tender published last week which had a ceiling of 50 million, bringing the total amount to over 120 million euros. resources to support VAT numbers “.

