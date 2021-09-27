News

Companies buy coal-fired power plants to crack Bitcoin

In a step towards wealth, some bitcoin miners are starting to buy entire power plants, which is not the net alternative. This power plant burns 600,000 tons of coal a year to run the business.

Bitcoin mining is how you keep the blockchain up to date with the latest transactions and create new blocks in the chain. But mining requires a lot of computing power and thus becomes an energy-intensive process, resulting in significant carbon dioxide emissions.

The more computing power you have, the better your chances of making money. Therefore, the search for electricity that could drive the mining has become important for those looking to get rich with bitcoin.

To meet energy needs, bitcoin mining companies have started buying complete power plants, Mashable says. One example is Stronghold Digital Mining, based in Pennsylvania.

You want to buy more power plants

The company bought a coal-fired power plant in its home state this summer and raised over SEK 900 million to use the electricity it produced for bitcoin mining. Currently, the coal-fired power plant burns 600,000 tons of coal annually and supplies electricity to power 1,800 computers. But it doesn’t stop there.

Stronghold Digital Mining has bought another power plant in Pennsylvania and wants to buy another.

The state also grants them tax breaks for burning coal. This means that each Bitcoin Stronghold he earns by mining costs less than SEK 26,000, at the same time he can put it on the market for more than SEK 360,000 each.

The Bitcoin network doesn’t just require large amounts of energy. It is also estimated to generate at least 30,000 tons of electronic scrap per year, according to a new study.

