Companies from Mexico are authorized to sell meat in Cuba

At the moment, the fate of the meat that Mexican companies will be able to sell to Cuba has not been reported.

The food situation in Cuba today constitutes a national emergency. Millions of families suffer from food shortages and the island government is well aware of this, trying to find solutions despite its poor financial liquidity.

Authorities from the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) authorized in the last hours a total of 30 Mexican companies to sell beef, pork and chicken to the island, in the midst of a marked food deficit in Cuba.

The information was released by the National Association of TIF Establishments (ANETIF) of Mexico, and it explains that MINAG has certified, through the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) that the 30 Mexican entities comply with the required standards.

According to engineer Jesús Huerta, the Federal Inspection Type (TIF) establishments that were examined received certification to sell pork, bovine, avian and egg products to Cuba.

Among them, 16 will sell for the first time, while another 14 have renewed their permits to export meat to the island.

meat imports

Currently, Mexico is, together with the United States, one of the countries that exports the largest volume of meat to Cuba. In 2021, the Aztec nation sold some 8,000 tons of meat to Cuba. Today Cuba has become the main buyer of Mexican poultry derivatives, according to statistics from the northern country.

The Mexican meat industry is endorsed by the “Federal Inspection Type” system, which guarantees that foods that have the TIF seal have the highest hygiene standards in their production process.

This of course is very important in the importation of meat and other types of food, although today in most agricultural sales points in Cuba the cleanliness and safety of meat foods are not ensured. It is normal to see pork lying on the ground, or on dirty counters, exposed to high temperatures and within the reach of insects.

The food situation on the island is one of the main challenges for the government and, in particular, for the family economy.

Specifically, in many places in Cuba today pork exceeds $250.00 pesos per pound. This means that, with the entire average salary, established at $3,838 pesos, only about 15 pounds of food could be purchased. And, of course, thousands of Cubans receive incomes below the average salary calculated by the government. The purchasing power of Cubans is plummeting, since income in national currency loses purchasing power.

food insecurity

According to what has just been published by the prominent economist Pedro Monreal, known for his analyzes of the island’s socioeconomic situation, the issue of food insecurity should be subject to a serious debate on the island.

“When Law 148 on Food Sovereignty, Food and Nutritional Security was approved in Cuba in May 2022, it was said that ‘there is a risk of food insecurity’, but that nebulous formulation should be clarified: Is there only ‘risk’ or is there really food insecurity? ?”.

The economist invites government authorities to assume the matter responsibly and avoid mere rhetoric.

“Food insecurity is a measurable phenomenon and any moderately serious discussion on the subject should include, at a minimum, an evaluation of the Cuban case based on the use of the Latin American and Caribbean Food Security Scale (ELCSA). In an issue as crucial in Cuba as food insecurity, it is technically bland and politically frivolous to use an official narrative that remains anchored in propaganda and in the bureaucratic scaffolding of lists of measures and theoretical mandates of actors”, Monreal published from his profile of Twitter.

1/3 When Law 148 on Food Sovereignty, Food and Nutritional Security was approved in Cuba in May 2022, it was said that “there is a risk of food insecurity”, but that nebulous formulation should be clarified: Is there only “risk” or is there really is there insecurity? pic.twitter.com/YiSP5w65t4 – Pedro Monreal (@pmmonreal) June 28, 2022