companies open offices in the metaverse

Interest in the keyword “metaverse” in Google searches has dropped considerably. However, although the hype is fading, it seems that companies are still very interested in immersing themselves in the virtual world.

Only in March companies have released or revealed plans to build offices in the metaverse that would be used for online meetings with international clients, internal innovation hubs, and to improve social communication with users.

Although we are witnessing its first versions, the offices in the metaverse seem like a preview of the future of work. With that, let’s take a look at some companies that have recently entered the metaverse.

Atom events company creates an office in the metaverse

Atom, a Mumbai-based events company, has recently created its office in the metaverse. The company acquired a digital space through Decentraland, and plans to use the virtual office as a new way to reach its international clients. The company also plans to use it for future events.

Yash Kulshreshtha, the creative chief of Atom, said in an interview that The goal of this move is to expand the company’s global operations and cater to younger generations. “The young generation growing up today will find it completely natural”Kulshreshtha says.

KuCoin Exchange Launches KuCoin Meta Office

The digital asset exchange KuCoin has launched an office based on the Blocktopia digital space. In a press release, the platform revealed the KuCoin Meta Office. The office aims to provide an immersive metaverse experience to its visitors, as well as access to interactive social communication.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu states that this milestone contributes to the adoption of the metaverse and blockchain. “KuCoin is exploring the application scenarios of the metaverse and blockchain technology,” says Lyu.

Bjarke Ingels designs his first virtual office

The leading architecture studio Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with Vice Media creative agency Virtue Futures, has designed a new office in the metaverse, located in Decentraland. Dubbed the “Viceverse office”, the digital space will be a hub for Vice Media Group employees.

In an interview, Virtue Futures executive Morten Grubak described the office as an “experimental playground”. According to Grubak, the office allows its teams to experiment with non-fungible tokens, DAOs, and Web3.

SCB 10x Reveals Plans to Launch Sandbox-Based Office

SCB 10x, the venture division of Siam Commercial Bank, has revealed its plans to launch a virtual office based on The Sandbox. According to the announcement, the office will go live in late 2022 and will be used to connect with the global community of builders.

In addition to connecting with the community, the digital office will allow visitors to attend events, participate in product demonstrations and visit unique environments.

