Companies: presented the Top500 +, the 2021 ranking of the excellence of Monza and Brianza On newsstands with the Citizen on Thursday 16 December in Monza and Saturday 18 December in Brianza the Top500 +, the annual ranking of the top 800 companies by turnover in the province, created in collaboration with Assolombarda, PwC Italy and Banco BPM. The analysis was presented at the national racetrack.

Esprinet from Vimercate, which is confirmed, Mediamarket (Verano Brianza), Basf Italia (Cesano Maderno), STMicroelectronics (Agrate Brianza), Candy (Monza) and Decathlon Italia (Lissone) the six “top performer” companies of the Top500 +, the ranking of the first 800 companies by turnover in Monza and Brianza created in collaboration with Assolombarda, PwC Italy and Banco BPM and on newsstands with Il Cittadino on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 December 2021.

The study, in its eighth edition, was presented on Monday 13 December at the Monza racetrack. Present were the local institutions represented by the mayor of Monza, Dario Allevi, and by the president of the Province, Luca Santambrogio, and then the director of the Assolombarda Study Center Valeria Negri, the president of the Mb presidium of Assolombarda Gianni Caimi, the president of Assolombarda Alessandro Spada , Francesco Ferrara of Pwc, Luca Manzoni of Bpm, the regional councilor Fabrizio Sala. In a video link, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Gilberto Pichetto.

From the analysis it emerged that in 2020, the economic fabric of the province of Monza and Brianza proved to be reactive and competitive, reaffirming its strong manufacturing vocation, and in 2021 79% of the companies in the area expect to close the year at the levels of 2019.

After the decline in industrial production of 7.9% in 2020 due to the health emergency (-9.8% Lombardy) and -6.6% in exports (-10.5% Lombardy), the territory has “been able to react “: In the last quarter of 2020 the level of manufacturing activity returned above + 0.1% compared to the same period of 2019. In the third quarter of 2021 production activity was + 6.3% compared to the pre-pandemic peak .

In the 2021 Top 500+ ranking there are the 800 best companies in the province of Monza and Brianza with revenues referring to 2020 ranging from a minimum of 8 million to a maximum of 4.5 billion euros. Overall, the turnover reaches 51 billion euros and 84% of the total companies are in profit.

The 112-page insert arrives at newsstands for free with Il Cittadino on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 December 2021. Also in digital format.

.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED