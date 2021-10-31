Companies saved by workers, from steel to ceramics, the solution of corporate crises “from below” works. And after the pandemic, cases are on the rise

Gianetti Wheels, historic steel wheel factory active in the province of Monza and Brianza: 152 workers fired with an email. Timken, Brescia, automotive sector: in July it announces the stop of the activity. Gkn, British multinational: closes the Campi Bisenzio plant and announces that it will leave all the 422 employees (procedure later revoked by the Labor Court). Riello: farewell to Abruzzo to relocate to Poland. These are just some of the recent cases of “restructuring” on the skin of workers, often without a real economic foundation. While the anti relocation decree announced in August he remains hostage to internal divisions in the government, a potential solution may perhaps come “from below”. Is called Workers Buyout (Wbo): the employees of a company in crisis detect a failed branch of the business in which they work and it they become the managers, giving rise to a cooperative. They do this by investing the Naspi, ie unemployment benefit: thanks to Marcora reads of 1985 may request that it be paid all at once instead of every month for the period due to each worker based on seniority.

In the last ten years Business Finance Cooperation, a company owned by Mise, Invitalia and the mutual funds of the cooperative universe, has financed 85 experiences of this kind, for a total of 2,238 employees. Alone 13 they have closed, the others resist. And they also survived the pandemic. According to Forum Inequalities Diversity, which brings together eight organizations of active citizenship, in many cases could become the main way to avoid wasting the assets of a company that intends to close and jobs. The last two Budget laws they have given a push in this direction because they establish the non-taxability of Naspi and severance pay asked by workers to take over a company in crisis. And the first maneuver of the Draghi government recognizes workers’ cooperatives, for a maximum of 24 months, theexemption from the payment of 100% of the contributions (with theexclusion of those due toInail) as far as 6,000 euro on an annual basis. A further manifestation of confidence in these companies: “We wanted it as an integral part of the reform of the social safety nets”, explained the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando.

THE STORIES – Wbo Italcables Cooperative Society exists since April 2015. It was born when the current 51 partners – and former employees of Italcables spa – decided to take over the industrial plant in liquidation in Caivano, specialized in the production of steel for reinforced concrete. The idea comes from the workers themselves when production stops in 2013 and the company risks bankruptcy. They create the cooperative and buy the company thanks to Naspi: this is how they save themselves. Then, there is ScreenSud, in Naples, made up of former workers of the Lafer, a company specializing in the production of networks in steel. In 2012 it went into liquidation. With the support of Cooperation Finanza Impresa, Coopfond and FondoSviluppo – the mutual funds of Legacoop and Confcooperative – take over the failed factory and create a cooperative made up of twelve workers. In 2015 they bought the machinery, moved to a new building and left. Rimaflow instead it originates from Maflow, historic factory in the automotive sector of Trezzano Sul Naviglio in the Milanese area which in 2009 goes into insolvency and is placed under commissioner. After a year and a half it moves to a Polish property and 240 employees remain in Cigs. In 2012 the idea of ​​starting a cooperative took shape among the workers and in 2013 it became official. Former employees deal with distribution and production of food products. The headquarters also operate some of the artisan workshops active among others in the field of carpentry, metal carpentry, upholstery. More recent is the case of Ceramiche Noi, a cooperative company born from the ashes of Ceramisia with headquarters in City of Castello, not far from Perugia. After the leaders decide to relocate production to Armenia, the staff are left out of work. Marco Brozzi, director at the time, chose the Wbo path after a confrontation with Legacoop Umbria. They invest 180 thousand euros between severance pay and Naspi and start a cooperative. In 2020, one year after opening, they inaugurate their first store. In two years, the number of workers doubled, from 11 to 22: employees were also notified of the transition from a fixed-term contract to undetermined.

PATH – But under what conditions such an experience has chance successfull? “Not all corporate crises lend themselves to transformation into WBO. The ideal size is that of small and medium enterprises with no more than 250 employees and a turnover of 50 million euros ”, he explains Alessandro Viola, head of investigation and development of Cfi, Cooperation Finance Impresa, institutional investor in venture capital that since 1986 has supported labor and social cooperatives. In addition to financing projects, it assists workers in assessing potential risks and benefits. “Some factors need to be considered. First of all, understand the because of the failure of the company itself ”, continues Viola. “If it has not held up due to problems related to property management or extraordinary factors, there is a greater chance that the WBO will be successful. If, on the other hand, you register a market or product crisis it means that the start will be uphill ”. Some factors are fundamental: discontinuity with the previous property e management, at least one leadership within the group, a strong one motivation of the workers involved. A possible lack of skills it can be filled with external staff and training courses. Then there is the reasonableness of the industrial plan, through which to cancel or mitigate the causes responsible for the previous crisis.

The risk of failure obviously exists, but “in truth, there are few cases, considering that the wbo is still a start-up. In the last 10 years only 13 out of 85. Sometimes the change of mentality, from workers to entrepreneurs. It is crucial to invest time in the cooperative process and in the dimension of the group that collaborates and shares ”, continues Viola. Having said that, the 72 wbo still operating develop a consolidated turnover more than 300 million euros, with a relevant employment impact and a significant return for the state, both economic and social ”. And now, in the post-pandemic phase? “The number of wbo completed in the first half of 2021 is growing compared to 2020, we expected it. Projects that are likely to benefit from the context of growth macroeconomic hypothesis in the coming years “.

THE THREE LINES OF INTERVENTION – According to Forum Inequalities Diversity, the Wbo phenomenon is an opportunity for unparalleled growth for workers, because “it transforms workers into entrepreneurs. A load of more responsibility, but also more opportunities ”. However, there are still some obstacles that hold back the mechanism. Forum DD, in collaboration with Cfi e Legacoop, is working to try to untie the knots where possible. Already in 2019 he had proposed to intervene by encouraging the managerial training of workers and facilitating them from a fiscal point of view. “We are active on three lines,” they explain. “First of all, we want the rules in favor of Wbo included in the Budget Law 2020 – 2021 to be implemented. Naspi And Tfr are no longer subject toIrpef“. The second area of ​​intervention concerns the systemization of active labor policies: “And this is where the training chapter for employees who embark on the experience of Wbo falls into place, and find themselves having to immediately put managerial and management skills into practice”. Finally, the third is the communication: “The story of this phenomenon, which is often a little known solution. It is right that the public and those involved in the world of work know about it ”. In the latter sense, something has already been done: the Budget Law 2020 provides for the CFI to participate in the crisis tables: they can anticipate the option Workers Buyout as a potential method of intervention, informing the workers themselves of the presence of this opportunity. This possibility was also among the proposals put forward by Forum DD two years ago.

THE NUMBERS – Legacoop has traced the history of the phenomenon from the very beginning. Since the entry into force of the Marcora Law (February 27, 1985) 323 companies recovered from workers in cooperative form were identified, involving 10,408 employees. About 75% of the recovery operations carried out since 2003 (the year of entry into force of the reform of the Marcora Law, dated 2001) are still active. About the 70% of the WBOs originated between the central and north-eastern regions of the country, with a clear prevalence of the central regions (46%). Only 11% overall is instead distributed between the South and the Islands. The great majority of the recovered companies, the report reads Legacoop, are active in industry manufacturing (79.6%). The services are also very present, in particular the logistics and transport, as well as those related tomovie industry, from information and communication. The recovery operations of companies by workers, to date, count on a share capital of 63 million and a net worth of 113 million. They develop on the whole 490 million euros generating a profit of 1.7 million euros.