(CNN Business) — A growing number of international companies, including Apple, Disney and Ford, are curtailing their operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Exxon announced it was abandoning its latest project in Russia, while Boeing said it had suspended its main operations in Moscow.

Other players in the global energy sector, such as BP and Shell, have also distanced themselves. And entertainment studios like Disney and CNN parent company WarnerMedia have stopped releasing movies in the country.

Russia has tried to stem the exodus, with new capital controls announced this week. According to the country’s state media, on Tuesday Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Western companies were making decisions due to “political pressure”, and would be prevented from selling Russian assets until that subsided.

Meanwhile, countries around the world have been imposing sanctions against Russia, with new measures from the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland and Australia unveiled in recent days.

The companies that have left Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine

The case of the car companies

Ford announced on Tuesday that it was suspending its operations in Russia. The US automaker has a 50% stake in Ford Sollers, a joint venture employing at least 4,000 people that it shares with the Russian company Sollers.

Ford had said earlier on Tuesday that it was “deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine” but stopped short of halting operations in the three Russian cities where the company has plants: St. Petersburg, Elabuga and Naberezhnye Chelny.

The company notes that it has “significantly reduced” its operations in Russia in recent years, and has “a strong contingent of Ukrainian citizens working at Ford around the world.”

General Motors it said on Friday it was halting all exports to the country “until further notice.”

GM doesn’t have a significant presence there, selling only about 3,000 vehicles a year through 16 dealerships, according to a spokesman. That’s out of more than 6 million vehicles the Detroit-based automaker sells worldwide annually.

Aviation companies react to the invasion of Ukraine

boeing said on Tuesday that it would suspend support and service to Russian airlines.

A spokesman for the company confirmed that it was pausing “parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines”, and had also “suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kiev”.

“As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region,” the representative added.

Airbus it followed Boeing with a similar move on Wednesday. In a statement, the planemaker said it has “suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare parts to the country.”

The big technology companies also leave Russia

Manzana has stopped selling its products in Russia, the company announced Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” about the Russian invasion. In response, it has also moved to limit access to digital services, such as Apple Pay, within Russia, and has restricted the availability of Russian state media apps outside the country.

Goalthe parent company of Facebook, said on Monday that it would block access to Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

The move comes after receiving “requests from various governments and the EU to take further action in relation to Russian state-controlled media,” Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a tweet.

Meta has also said it has put algorithmic restrictions on Russian state-run media outlets that should prevent them from appearing so prominently in user feeds.

Twitter it has also announced plans to “reduce the visibility and amplification” of Russian state media content.

Netflix he also said on Monday that he was refusing to broadcast Russian state TV channels in the country, something the streamer would have been required to do by Russian law as of this week.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” the company told CNN Business.

rokua company that sells hardware that allows users to stream content over the Internet, has also committed to banning RT in Europe.

Youtubewhich is owned by Google, said over the weekend that it had blocked Russian state media in Ukraine, including RT. The video platform also said it would “significantly limit recommendations to these channels.”

Google and YouTube have also said they will no longer allow Russian state media outlets to run ads or monetize their content.

Energy companies withdraw investments from Russia

BP he said on Sunday that he planned to exit his 19.75% stake in Russia’s biggest oil company, Rosneft, and its joint ventures, one of the largest foreign investments in Russia.

equinor it will also start exiting its joint ventures in Russia, the Norwegian oil and gas company announced on Monday.

“We are all deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world,” CEO Anders Opedal said.

The company said it had $1.2 billion in long-term investments in Russia by the end of 2021. It has been operating in Russia for more than 30 years and has a cooperation agreement with Rosneft.

Exxon pledged on Tuesday to abandon its latest oil and gas project in Russia and not to invest in new developments in the country.

The Sakhalin-1 venture is “one of the largest international direct investments in Russia,” according to the project’s website. An Exxon affiliate has a 30% stake, while Rosneft also owns a stake.

By abandoning this project, Exxon would end more than a quarter century of continued corporate presence in Russia.

shell it is also exiting Russia and abandoning its joint ventures with Gazprom, including its stake in the moribund Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The UK-based oil company said on Monday it would divest its stake in a liquefied natural gas facility, its stake in a project to develop fields in western Siberia and its interest in an exploration project on the peninsula. of Gydan in northwestern Siberia.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, as a result of a senseless act of military aggression that threatens European security,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

On Tuesday, TotalEnergies he also condemned Russia’s actions and said it would stop providing capital for new projects in the country.

The French oil giant has been doing business in Russia for 25 years, and recently helped launch a major liquefied natural gas project off the Siberian coast.

The financial sector moves after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will divest shares in 47 Russian companies as well as Russian state bonds, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday.

master card announced on Monday that it had “blocked multiple financial institutions” from its network as a result of anti-Russian sanctions, and that it would “continue to work with regulators in the coming days.”

Visa it also said on Tuesday that it was taking steps to comply with the sanctions as they evolve.

Media and entertainment response

DirecTV is cutting ties with RT, the Russian-backed television network infamous for promoting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda.

A spokesman for the US satellite company told CNN Business on Tuesday that it had already been reviewing whether to renew the network’s carriage deal, which was due to expire at the end of this year. Russia’s war against Ukraine accelerated his decision, according to the representative.

Disney he also suspends the release of his films in Russia, citing “the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”.

The entertainment giant had multiple films scheduled to be released in Russia in the coming months. That includes Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on May 5 and Pixar’s “Lightyear” on June 16.

“We will make future business decisions based on how the situation evolves,” a Disney spokesperson said.

warnermedia reported on Monday that it would suspend the premiere of “The Batman” in Russia.

The film is expected to be one of the biggest box office hits of the year, and will be released in most countries by Warner Bros., which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

A company spokesman said the decision was made “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”, and that the company hoped for “a swift and peaceful resolution of this tragedy”.

Marine transport

Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company they are stopping cargo bookings with Russia.

“As the stability and security of our operations are already being affected directly and indirectly by the sanctions, Maersk’s new bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with the exception of food products and medical and humanitarian supplies,” he said. on Tuesday the Denmark-based company in a statement.

“We are deeply concerned about how the crisis continues to escalate in Ukraine,” the company added.

MSC, a Swiss-owned container shipping line, said its own suspension began on Tuesday, and would include “all access areas, including the Baltic, the Black Sea and Russia’s Far East.”

