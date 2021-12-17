Companies, the equalization fund and the mockery of the early term

The author of this post is Costantino Ferrara, vice president of the section of the Tax Commission of Frosinone, former honorary judge of the Court of Latina, president of the Association of Tax Magistrates of the Province of Frosinone –

From 29 November it is possible to submit applications to access the last grant provided by the Government in the package of measures to support businesses contained in the decree law n.73 / 2021 of last May (the Sostegni Bis).

With this contribution, called “equalization”, the aim is to restore those operators who have had a worsening of the economic result for the current tax period as at 31 December 2020, compared to that relating to the current tax period as at 31 December 2019, in an amount equal to or greater than 30%.

The difference with the first support measures lies in the fact that they were essentially based on decreases in turnover (ie on the decrease in “revenues” or “compensation”), while the latter looks to another measure, the “result operating income “, or the profit or loss. Therefore, not only the incidence of Covid on the active side (of revenues), but also on the passive side (of costs) is taken into consideration.

However, this contribution presents a technical (and perhaps also legal) anomaly, when to access it the obligation to submit the tax return referring to 2020 by 30 September 2021 is required, while the legal deadline to submit this fulfillment in place is set for November 30, 2021. This is because the advance submission of the declarations had to allow the Government to verify those entitled to the measure, in order to then be able to accordingly calibrate the funds available for financing it through the subsequent provisions implementation.

Regardless of what the need was, what appears unfair is the foreclosure, to date, for those operators who have submitted the declaration in compliance with the terms set by law (30 November 2021); compliance with the deadlines which, however, is not sufficient to access the measure, for which an “anticipation” of the fulfillment with respect to the legal deadline was required.

In other words, an operator who has complied with the law, by submitting the return on November 30, cannot access the equalization fund because, in order to benefit from it, he or she would have had to submit the return in an anticipated term, that is by 30 September.

Moreover, the extension of the deadline to November 30 for the submission of declarations was designed to give respite to businesses and professionals, in a complex (complex) year (years) due to the pandemic crisis. However, the extension in question ends up being a double-edged sword, since the greater “breathing space” obtained with the availability of a longer time to fulfill a fulfillment translates into a “throttling”, due to the foreclosure with respect to the possibility of benefiting from the subsidy measure.

It is therefore desirable an intervention in this sense, which makes up for it performing, for the purposes of using the equalization contribution, those taxpayers who have observed and respected a deadline set by law, namely the deadline of 30 November.

Among other things, if the purpose of the anticipation to September 30 of the presentation of the declaration was to allow the Government to parameterize the measure based on the resources available, it would have been easy to proceed, as in most other similar cases, by setting as a fulfillment, a request for booking the benefit, in which to display the requested data, necessary for the calculation of the contributions actually payable.

This was the case, for example, with the sanitation bonus, where a monthly window was established (between 4 October and 4 November) to send the list of expenses incurred and on which to ask for the benefit. At the end of the period for submitting these applications, the Revenue Agency determines and announces, on the basis of the communications received, the percentage that can be used based on the available resources.

Therefore, it is not possible to understand why, in the case of the equalization contribution, a different path was chosen, namely that of providing for the anticipation of the tax return with respect to the legal deadline set for the presentation of the same. The difference is not insignificant, since the annual tax return is not a fulfillment to be “unmarked” in a short time, requiring careful work and control before the actual presentation.

It is illogical to anticipate such a complex fulfillment by two months, precluding the possibility of benefiting from anti-covid aid to those who have not managed to do so.