COMPANY / 5 healthy habits to maintain sexual well-being

Sexual well-being is a key element in people’s lives and influences their physical, mental and emotional health. However, many times some aspects of our intimate life are neglected or daily habits that have a positive impact on it are downplayed. For this reason, within the framework of the celebration of World Sexual Health Day this Sunday, September 4, MARNYS, a food supplements and natural cosmetics laboratory, provides us with 5 tips that are easy to apply and with which to enjoy full sexual well-being.

Balanced diet rich in vitamins and micronutrients

Foods rich in zinc, selenium and vitamins promote sexual well-being. Zinc and selenium are micronutrients that have confirmed their healthy properties1,2,3, contributing to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels, normal fertility and reproduction, and normal spermatogenesis, respectively. You can find them in fish and shellfish, pork, beef, nuts, dairy products (milk, cheese, etc.), rice, and whole grains.

For its part, vitamin E contributes1 to protect cells from oxidative damage (for example, reproductive cells, eggs and sperm). Some sources of vitamin E in food are vegetable oils from corn, wheat germ, sunflower, among others, as well as almonds, hazelnuts and green leafy vegetables.

In addition to following a healthy diet in general, with adequate water consumption, prioritizing fruits and vegetables, and reducing saturated fats and sugars, we can include food supplements with plant-based ingredients such as maca, ginseng or tribulus.5

As declared by EFSA on hold, these ingredients are useful in the well-being and sexual performance of both men and women. Among the supplements that contain these ingredients is Macamar, whose ingredient is Andean maca, an energizer that favors body energy and sexual performance; o Exotique Tribulus Complex, a supplement whose content of tribulus, ginseng, zinc and selenium invigorate male sexual activity.

Perform pelvic floor exercises

Kegel exercises help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and, on the other hand, make orgasms more intense, improve vaginal lubrication and stimulate blood circulation to the vagina, which contributes to increased sexual arousal. You can dedicate only 5 minutes to it each day. To perform them, keep your pelvic floor muscles tight and count for 3-5 seconds, then relax your muscles and count for 3-5 seconds again.

To pelvic floor exercises, it is important to add an active life and play sports at moderate intensity to combat obesity, which has been related to metabolic disorders that can also affect sexual performance.

Quit tobacco

Did you know that men who smoke are 40% more likely to have lower sexual performance?3 Nicotine alters blood circulation, therefore, it affects sexual performance. Meanwhile, in women, smoking reduces sensitivity to stimuli in the clitoris and increases the risk of vaginal dryness, which causes pain during intercourse and decreases the intensity of orgasm.

Maintain good hygiene habits in the intimate area

The genital area, especially the female one, is constantly exposed to agents such as vaginal discharge, urine, sweat, menstruation, etc., which makes it a very delicate area. For this reason, proper hygiene in this area, including the vulva, the folds of the labia majora and minora, and around the clitoris, after having sexual intercourse, as well as maintaining adequate hydration, are key to keeping the vaginal mucosa in good condition. To do this, MARNYS has Ginecoil, a vaginal moisturizer formulated with an aqueous base containing hyaluronic acid, which provides hydration to the intimate area while respecting the vaginal mucosa.

Use contraceptives in sexual relations

Finally, it is essential to have a good sexual education and to know the risks that are assumed if one practices unprotected sexual relations.

Sexual desire “does not work” if we are not well

On the other hand, our mood and mental or physiological well-being can affect sexual function. Sexual desire will not work properly if other aspects of our body are not working well. For example, mental well-being is essential to maintaining a good quality of life, which includes maintaining our sexual performance.