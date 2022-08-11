Company. A survey reveals which accents are the most seductive

Did you know that your voice can be a significant asset to seduce the chosen one of your heart? According to a study carried out by the Meetic dating site, 85% of single people consider the voice to be important in a process of seduction. They are even 77% to declare being able to fall under the spell of a person just at the sound of their voice. The dating site has grasped the challenge since it offers since April, the possibility for singles to add their voice to their profile.

The opportunity to avoid unpleasant surprises during the meeting, since 55% of respondents say they were disappointed when discovering the voice of a single person.

The popular south

Depending on your region of residence, you may find it more or less difficult to seduce. The study reveals that certain accents are more attractive than others. In France, it is the accents of the south that charm the most. 35% of single people prefer the accent from the south-west, and 34% that from the south-east. The Parisian accent defends itself well, pleasing 23% of single people. The accent of the North is more shunned… only 10% plebiscite it.