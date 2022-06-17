Company. Bank cards and apps for teens, the future of pocket money?

Pixpay, Kard, Vybe, Xaalys… start-ups are scrambling to offer payment cards and tailor-made mobile applications to seven million French teenagers. At present, they only have a few hundred thousand users in France. But these “fintech” – a contraction of finance and technology – are developing rapidly.

Say goodbye to coins for a snack? Valued at several billion dollars with millions of users in the United States, banking applications for teenagers are attracting more and more parents and children in France.

All start from the same observation: young people are mostly equipped with a smartphone, buy more and more on the internet, especially after confinement, and parents have less and less cash. However, “traditional banks do not consider them as customers but as the children of their customers: their applications are transposed but not necessarily adapted”, explains Scott Gordon, co-founder and director of Kard.

“A plus for blended families”

The American models of these start-ups? Greenlight and its nine-figure fundraising that values ​​it around three billion dollars. And its little sister Step, which counts singer Justin Timberlake and influencer Charli D’Amelio among its “business angels” and exceeded one million users six months after its creation.

But unlike in the United States, financial education remains low in France, even though it is the main motivation of parents when they start giving pocket money (around the age of 11, according to a Poll&Roll survey carried out for Pixpay at the end of 2020).

“They need tools. It’s easier for the teenager to build a budget on the application, to follow its evolution. He can set aside easily, create pots for small projects, offer his parents to carry out paid missions, get paid for his first odd jobs with a RIB, receive money for items he has sold online “Abounds Caroline Ménager, co-founder and marketing manager of Pixpay.

Parents have access to accounts. “A plus for blended families”, according to Caroline Ménager, and can limit expenses.

“Minimal” amounts

Hélène Ducourant, teacher-researcher in sociology at Gustave Eiffel University, nevertheless tempers parents’ need for control and the discourse on the educational virtues of pocket money: “teenagers decide and the money is mainly used to finance their sociability, friendship, fast food, shopping with friends”.

First purchases that find an echo in the cash-back programs offered by the applications – which credit a percentage of the expense to the teenager’s account thanks to partnerships with major brands such as Burger King, Starbucks, PlayStation Store or Asos. These partnerships allow Vybe to finance its card and its application, free but with fees on certain withdrawals, when the three other players have chosen the subscription, between three and five euros per month.

“We are talking about minimal amounts (teenagers receive an average of around thirty euros per month, Editor’s note) and in France we are still in “cash education”, with a bank account which is used to save and cash which we spend immediately, it’s old-fashioned, but still in the majority even if these new players will help to change that, ”underlines Hélène Ducourant.