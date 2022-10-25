COMPANY / Caring for physical and mental well-being, by TEQUIAL

A complete state of health includes both psychological and affective stability. This means that mental health goes beyond the treatment of psychological disorders and involves recurrent care for emotions that can affect that stability, such as stress and anxiety.

The company TEQUIAL Healthyaging Laboratory has participated in the XX Congress of the SEMAL (Spanish Society of Antiaging and Longevity Medicine), where Dr. José Ignacio Lao, an expert in clinical genetics and medical director of GGI, who knows very well the product MOODACTIVIT, the new nootropic that has been released by the TEQUIAL laboratory

Why do you trust this laboratory?

TEQUIAL is a laboratory that I have always liked because of the rigor when it comes to designing the formulas, they are very well thought out, there are no elements that could have any negative repercussions regardless of the type of person they are targeting; because it not only takes into account the criteria of what the product is useful for, but also that it works and is safe for the majority of people and this is something that is worth taking into account.

Why do you like MOODACTIVIT?

MOODACTIVIT is a product that is very well designed and falls within what is classified as smart formulas because it combines a series of molecules that we know as nutraceuticals. They can all act in synergy towards a specific objective, in this case, it is to help balance at the level of the nervous system what is the excess of excitement, irritability, it helps to compensate, for example, the issue of depression because it acts by promoting the inhibitory pathways, since all the molecules of the formula go through here, favor the Gaba pathway, the Gabaergic pathway.

What are the mechanisms of action of its ingredients?

All will enhance what is the ability to control excess excitement within the nervous system; One of them especially stands out, which is a molecule that is already classic in anti-aging issues, L-Carnosine. This is an amino acid that has been widely used, for example, in sports medicine, helping muscle recovery and good performance in sports activity because it enhances muscle metabolism. However, subsequent studies have shown that it is capable of acting by inhibiting one of the most feared processes in aging, glycation, which ultimately affects the stability of our cells. This can contribute to the formation of wrinkles, among other things. There are currently more than 30 clinical trials in the US targeting different applications, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorders, even eating disorders. For all the usefulness it can have at the level of the nervous system, I consider that L-carnosine, among the rest of the molecules, is the star ingredient in the MOODACTIVIT formula.

And now that we care so much about mental health and mood; In which cases could MOODACTIVIT be recommended?

This product is ideal in those cases in which they feel down, we are not going to say in cases of depression, but why not? if there are studies that support it that it can be used in depression as such. But for anyone who wants to improve their mood, improve their capacity for tolerance, when they get home and want to spend time with their family, in MOODACTIVIT they will have a totally natural formula without any type of negative effect in terms of contraindications, which will help achieve that goal

Would this be indicated for ADHD, autism, restless legs?

Correct! Everything that has episodes of irritability, depressive tendencies, hyperactivity helps the inhibition pathway, the pathway that is classic in all those who are dedicated to studying the nervous system, which is the Gabaergic pathway, in fact Gaba is known as a natural antiepileptic because it has the effect of modulating the brain’s electrical activity and for these specific pathologies or health problems it is an important candidate to consider

How does it help on a day-to-day basis when you have a lot of stress, anxiety, depression and don’t sleep well? What benefits does it bring?

It is a formula that can be used by anyone who wants to improve their ability to compensate for excess stress, such as professionals, students during exams, or people who want to improve their mood.

What time is best to take it?

In my experience the best time is mid-afternoon. So when you arrive from activities, work or studies you can spend a pleasant moment with your family or be alone. MOOD ACTIVIT will help you feel a little more relaxed without having to take a psychotropic drug. In addition, if you have sleep problems both to fall asleep or stay asleep with several awakenings, it would help you to prepare the stage for a more restful sleep, which is what all people look for at bedtime.

Can children take it?

The dose can be adjusted from 5 years of age, always starting from half the adult dose and taking into account weight and height to adapt it to what is really required according to regulations.

When do you start noticing its benefits?

From experience, in a couple of weeks and even a few weeks before, the benefits begin to be noticed. People feel more relaxed and much more able to cope with the stress of everyday life, which is already a lot. I have patients who are entrepreneurs, people who have to deal with a lot of stress, people who have to make decisions in record time and they are the ones who have told me the most that it has helped them a lot to clear their minds, to remove that mental fog when to have the clearest ideas.

Does it have possible side effects, adverse effects?

The adverse effects would be in some people who have a conditioning at the intestinal or gastrointestinal level with manifestations at the digestive level. For this reason, although many say that amino acids should be taken outside of meals, if there are digestive problems, I always recommend taking them with some food.

Where can it be purchased?

MOODACTIVIT can be purchased on the Tequial website and on all the usual supplement sales sites.