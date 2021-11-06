Company closed for bank debt, MPS ordered to pay compensation

PALERMO – The Sciacca I Srl company of Palermo, the owners are 4 brothers, for 50 years it has been marketing electrical equipment for civil and industrial use. It had 30 employees. In 2018, Montepaschi di Siena claimed that the company had gone extra credit for an amount of around 20,000 euros. Sciacca then asked for a repayment plan that was not accepted by MPS, which sent a report to the central risk office of the Bank of Italy. At that point, the company had its credit lines revoked by all the credit institutions and was forced to go out of business by putting itself into liquidation.

Sciacca I, assisted by the lawyers Giampiero Saverino of the Court of Palermo and Antonio Tanza, vice president of Adusbef, sued the MPS to ask for the recalculation of the debit-credit balance of the current account. Now, after 3 years of litigation, the civil court of Palermo has condemned Monte dei Paschi di Siena to return to the company 765 thousand euros for compound interest and wrongly counted fees. Sciacca I srl has taken the same judicial action against all the credit institutions of which it was account holder, to ask for “the repetition of the amount unduly paid for the entire duration of the contractual relationship”.

The lawyer Saverino says: “Sciacca I has been harassed by credit institutions that since 2014, motivating with a negative rating, have reduced the credit lines that existed for over 20 years, limiting company liquidity and forcing staff cuts to reduce costs” .

“Despite this – he explains – the banks continued to ask for a reduction in credit lines until, due to the only suffering with MPS, the reporting to the central risk office started and all the other credit institutions revoked the credit lines asking for immediate return from debt exposure. The company sued the banks it worked with, obtaining positive results out of court with an institute and today with the sentence concerning Mps ”. “We await the results of six other lawsuits – he concludes – between the end of this year and 2022. We hope for positive results because all the technical consultancy offices have confirmed that the balance was not negative but largely positive in favor of the account holder”.



