Company closed for debt with bank, MPS reimburses 765 thousand euros – Sicily

The Sciacca I Srl company of Palermo, the owners are 4 brothers, has been marketing electrical equipment for civil and industrial use for 50 years. It had 30 employees. In 2018, Montepaschi di Siena claimed that the company had gone extra credit for an amount of around 20,000 euros. Sciacca then asked for a repayment plan that was not accepted by MPS, which sent a report to the central risk office of the Bank of Italy. At that point, the company had its credit lines revoked by all the credit institutions and was forced to go out of business by putting itself into liquidation.

Sciacca I, assisted by the lawyers Giampiero Saverino of the Court of Palermo and Antonio Tanza, vice president of Adusbef, sued the MPS to ask for the recalculation of the debit-credit balance of the current account. Now, after 3 years of litigation, the civil court of Palermo has condemned Monte dei Paschi di Siena to return to the company 765 thousand euros for compound interest and wrongly counted fees. Sciacca I srl has taken the same judicial action against all the credit institutions of which it was account holder, to ask for “the repetition of the amount unduly paid for the entire duration of the contractual relationship”.